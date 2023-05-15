ELECTION '23: Julie-Anne hoping to win back her Council seat

A FORMER councillor is hoping to be re-elected to the benches of City Hall as she prepares for her first Council campaign with her new party.

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston was a member of the PUP for eight years before leaving politics in 2019 after failing to retain her Belfast City Council seat.

In June 2021, she joined the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and is hoping to return to Council with the party for Castle DEA on May 18.

Julie-Anne began by stating how "stressful" the election campaign has been for her so far, with voter apathy and her posters being vandalised.

"It has been a stressful campaign so far," she explained. "People are talking about one issue rather than what Council and councillors can actually do for people. It is frustrating.

"The powers of the Council are extremely limited when it comes to bigger issues.

"There are an awful lot of people telling me they won’t be coming out to vote on May 18. People are switched off from politics due to the absence of a functioning government.

"On a personal level, I have had 47 out of 85 posters tampered with. Some have been pulled down or cut.

I'm done with this sh*t. I live in the area and my kids are asking why people want to cut mummy's face. I won't be replacing them or putting any more up. pic.twitter.com/1bb64gt2gK — Corr-Johnston (@JulieACorr) May 2, 2023

"I am not the only person to have had my posters targeted. As unacceptable as it is, it happens across Northern Ireland.

"I was very disturbed that my five year-old daughter saw one last week which had been stabbed multiple times and my face cut out. Seeing her so upset really got to me and I won’t be putting any more posters up.

"I seem to be the only candidate having my posters targeted. It seems to be a coordinated campaign."

Julie-Anne is the party's only candidate in North Belfast.

"To be brutally honest, no one came forward," explained Julie-Anne. "When it comes to North Belfast, I am essentially on my own. North and West Belfast have been two area that the party has really struggled in.

"I hope that if elected, it will encourage more people to become party members."

Asked about what changes she wants to see in Castle DEA, Julie-Anne believes this part of the city has been forgotten about over the years.

"It is the one part of the city that doesn’t seem to have a tourism strategy," she added. "If we look at the investment into Giant’s Park, it will bring in a lot of jobs but we need discussion over safe access over the motorway.

"Belfast City Council has no responsibility for an extra train stop or better public transport but you can lobby.

"We have some incredible assets in the area like Belfast Castle, Cavehill and Belfast Zoo. I think this part of the city is forgotten about it in many ways.

Castle DEA

"Another issue is missed bins collections. We need to look at ways to tackle this such as new fleets or weekly collections rather than fortnightly? People are paying their rates for this service and they are not satisfied with it. We need to have a major review of our waste management in the city."

Julie-Anne has a simple message for voters ahead of polling day – vote for her as a community champion, rather than a politician.

"I want to be a voice for my family and yours," she said. "Through Belfast City Council, I want to fight to make our part of the city a better place to live with better opportunities, cleaner, greener and safer.

"I want to help restore pride in our city and public services. I want to make change happen and fast. If people vote for me, they are giving a vote to a community champion, rather than a politician."