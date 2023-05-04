ELECTION '23: Sipho is taking a stand in Botanic

SINCE she first came to Belfast in 2015 to escape political violence in her home country of Zimbabwe, Sipho Sibanda has taken part in many campaigns and demonstrations, most notably during the Black Lives Matter protests which took place worldwide following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Having previously stood for People Before Profit in South Belfast in last year’s Assembly election, Sipho is one of 15 candidates whom the party are fielding, seven of whom will be standing for election to Belfast City Council.

Speaking on the issues facing people in Botanic DEA Sipho said: “Botanic is a very diverse area but the biggest issue is the cost of living crisis for people and it is affecting everyone in the area including working people and those who would normally be better off. Businesses are also feeling the pinch at the moment. Working class people are finding it very difficult to put food on the table at the moment and it’s really affecting them.”

Sipho said the issues of green spaces and the environment in the Botanic is also something which has become a big topic while out canvassing and one which she wants to make sure is represented on the council.

“The climate and green spaces is something which is coming up a lot in the area and it’s something people are very concerned about. The climate is an issue for all of us at the moment and I want to make sure the green spaces in South Belfast are for everybody. I want to be part of the conversation on this issue and the cost of living and green spaces are the two areas I would really like to get involved with.”

Our vision for local elections is one that delivers on the needs of working class people in all communities via a first class public service. Waterside has one of the best candidates in @davinapulis . Am honoured to be standing in Botanic @sbelfastpbp pic.twitter.com/RfIDSGK9Jx — Sipho Sibanda (@QueenSips) April 18, 2023

Sipho also highlighted other issues in Botanic which are important to her campaign including student accommodation in the area.

“I think it’s important that students have spaces to be students as we were all young people at one stage. There are a lot of issues with Freshers' Week and the noise and young people being in streets and I want to work with students and residents to help resolve this.

“I have also been on the picket line at Queen's supporting staff on strike and also on the picket line with nurses and teachers. Workers shouldn’t have to strike to get their point across, to get paid enough and to have their pensions secured.

“With regards to the strikes at Queen's the staff shouldn’t be having to strike for pay and students shouldn’t be having to worry about paying their rent. High rents and a lack of student accommodation are a big problem."