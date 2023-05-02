ELECTION '23: Working class people have been left behind'

CAILÍN McCaffrey is standing for People Before Profit in the Court DEA in this month's Council election.



Springfield born and bred, she feels she has exactly what it takes to tackle the ever-growing issues that face people in West Belfast.



“I can’t promise the world, moon and the stars, but what I will promise is that I will work very hard and try my hardest to make sure that the issues facing the people of the Court DEA are getting addressed," she said. "The cost of living crisis that we are all facing is something that we really need to get sorted, everyone’s pockets are being squeezed and this is whilst the major companies and corporations are announcing record-breaking profits whilst working class people are literally struggling more than ever.”



She said working class people have been left behind.

"The housing issues that are ongoing with rates hikes of eight per cent being confirmed by the city council and rents have soared with little to no control over trying to prevent this happening. It is unfortunate because we have seen our own MLAs put forward motions to try and get these issues addressed, yet the neglectful nature of the Stormont situation is not helping this problem.”



Cailín said that there is a major "disparity in funding to mental health services".

"There is little to no mental health services in this district and residents are suffering at the lack of funding available, either charity-based organisations or the NHS. This is another issue where everyone suffers from mental health issues in some way whether it is themselves or loved ones.”

Court DEA



The PBP woman believes that being an activists makes her a different candidate and one that isn’t afraid to stand on picket lines and protest with people.



“I think I differentiate between myself and other candidates in that I am an activist. I have been an activist for over nine years with People Before Profit. I am always on the front-line and on the ground supporting teachers, health workers and everyone who is striking alongside these working class people. I think this shows that I am someone who fights for the emancipation of working class people to make sure they get exactly what they deserve.”



She added: “I want both sides of the community to know that I am a candidate that they can believe in.



“I trained as a teacher, so I understand what it takes to work with vulnerable people. I understand the struggles that people have when it comes to finding childcare for their children and I understand why teachers demand more pay, so I have a good understanding from multiple points of view. I also have volunteered with the kids at St Galls and also Let’s Face It which is an organisation where we not only help people deal with addiction but in fact teach people about it.

"I feel like I am someone who has done a vast amount of work for the community and I plan to continue that."