Task force reconvenes to address cost of living crisis

RESPONSE: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is pictured as she reconvened the Emergencies Leadership Group as part of a strategic response to the cost of living crisis.

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has reconvened the Emergencies Leadership Group as part of a strategic response to the cost of living crisis.

The group brings together leaders from the community and voluntary sector who are on the front line assisting workers, families and communities enduring real hardship as the crisis deepens.

The Emergencies Leadership Group is based on the successful model established by the Department for Communities (DfC) during the Covid-19 public health emergency, when regional and grass roots leaders within the community sector helped shape and support the delivery of the Department’s emergency response programme of initiatives.

Speaking after the first meeting of the group at NICVA in North Belfast, Minister Hargey said: “We are seeing a deepening of the cost of living crisis for people right across our community.

“I am hearing every day from people who are struggling and suffering from the impact of rising costs of food, energy and fuel.

“I am committed to doing all within my power to put money into people’s pockets and to provide all possible support.

“We know the absence of a functioning Executive and no budget in place for this year makes the challenge all the greater.

“My top priority is to support people and an active partnership with the voluntary and community sector is key to delivery.

"I have re-established the Emergencies Leadership Group to advise, inform and shape the emerging policy and operational response. I am determined to target our responses to get the right support to those in our communities.

“This group has a strong track record of working with my Department to maximise delivery of services. It is made up of leaders across our society who bring unique insights into, and knowledge of, the lived experience for people today.

“The ELG previously assisted us in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic helping us to target our responses effectively and to deliver meaningful support where it was needed most.”