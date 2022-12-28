No serious injuries after multiple vehicle collision on McKinstry Road

COLLISION: The scene of the multiple vehicle collision at the Cutts junction

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a multiple vehicle collision on the McKinstry Road on Wednesday morning.

The PSNI, fire service and multiple ambulances were at the scene at The Cutts junctions. Police have confirmed that no serious injuries were reported and the road has now been cleared.

A spokesperson from the PSNI has said, "Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision shortly after 9.35am on Wednesday 28th December, on the McKinstry Road, Dunmurry.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. No serious injuries were reported and the road has now been cleared.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 28/12/22."

Earlier Sinn Féin representative for Lisburn North, Paul Burke said he was "praying for all involved".

"The police are dealing with a multiple vehicle collision at the Cutts junction on the McKinstry Road. The road is currently blocked whilst the fire brigade carry out their duties. Please avoid the area. Praying for all involved."

Alliance MLA for Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood said: "Police are dealing with a multiple vehicle collision at The Cutts junction with McKinstry Rd. The road is currently blocked whilst fire brigade attend the scene. Please avoid the area if possible. Praying that all involved are ok."

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker said: "I hope and pray everyone is ok. This stretch of road is very dangerous, we have been campaigning for years to have it upgraded. The design work is complete but we need to keep lobbying the Department for infrastructure for funding."