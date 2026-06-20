RELATIVES For Justice have paid tribute to one of their longstanding case workers who has retired this week.

Pól Butler was a former MLA for Lagan Valley before joining the victims' group 15 years ago where he has supported families bereaved by the conflict.

Relatives For Justice CEO Mark Thompson praised Pól's contribution over the years working with victims.

"In particular his care and attention to the family of 12-year-old Carol Ann Kelly, killed by a British soldier in Twinbrook in 1981, was evident as he worked alongside her late mother Eileen in the rededication of the memorial at the spot where Carol Ann was murdered," said Mark. "Also his notable campaigning work alongside the parents of 17-year-old Damien Walsh, Marian and Peter, who fought a long battle seeking truth about the UDA murder of their son that took place at the Dairy Farm Centre in 1993.

"Pól Butler was to carry this work to its conclusion within Relatives for Justice when the long-awaited Police Ombudsman’s report established collusion between the RUC and loyalist killers.



"With his considerable experience and skill set Pól brought his professionalism, energy, ethos, and commitment to justice, rights and equality to RFJ.



"Pól has achieved and delivered so much and we are forever grateful. But importantly, the people that matter, the countless families he so diligently worked with in that time, up until this month, and supported over those years, are grateful too."



Mark said that messages of thanks and best wishes for Pól have been received at the RFJ offices from lawyers and colleagues outside of RFJ, as well as numerous messages from families.



"Pól worked closely with the families bereaved and those injured in the Springhill Westrock Massacre, standing beside these families when the two-year inquest recently delivered findings, exposing decades of state lies, propaganda, and impunity in which a British prime minister was later forced to apologise publicly." he added.



"From tracing and tracking down key witnesses in cases such as in the British army murder of Stan Carberry, to compiling reports on the murder of Leo Norney, the Dempsey family in north Belfast, Paddy Mulvenna and Jim Bryson, Damien Walsh, Johnny Copeland, right up to his work on the recent report on the murder of Harry Muldoon, Pól has made a solid contribution, left a lasting legacy within RFJ and has been an example in mentoring younger staff.



"So, Pól mo chara; go néirí leat ar do scor…you’ve more than earned it."

Pól said it was a privilege to work for Relatives For Justice over the past 15 years.

"I have assisted and supported many families who lost loved ones during the conflict. It was rewarding working with families seeking justice for their loved ones. I was really touched and honoured by so many of those families wishing me all the best when they heard I was retiring," he said.

"I will be forever grateful to RFJ for providing me with the opportunity to work in such a great organisation. RFJ have campaigned and supported many thousands of families throughout the years. I want to wish them all the best for the future."