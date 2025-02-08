End of an era at McKeown's Bakery in Ardoyne

IT'S the end of an era at McKeown's Home Bakery in Ardoyne.

The Alliance Avenue bakery opened in January 2004 by West Belfast native Terry McKeown – five years after he opened his first bakery in Trench Park in the Finaghy area.

After 26 years of running his own bakeries Terry has decided to take a step back from day-to-day management with new owners set to open a new bakery in the coming weeks.

Reflecting on the decision, Terry explained: "I have worked as a baker for 45 years. I worked for a few bakeries. When Kennedy’s Bakery closed down, I took over one of their shops in Trench Park. I was there for five years.

"An opportunity then came up to start a bakery in Ardoyne and I opened up McKeown's in Alliance Avenue in 2004. There was no home bakery in the area and I suppose it was a bit of a risk but the rest is history. I baked everything on site. I started work at about 2.30am every day.

"If it wasn’t for my customers, I wouldn’t have been as successful. Your customers are everything.

Terry and his family at the popular home bakery

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Ardoyne and the wider community for their unwavering support throughout the years. Without them we would not have had a successful bakery for over 20 years. They have all played a significant role in our journey.

"I had fantastic staff over the years too. It was a huge part of my life. I am not retiring just yet.

"I turned 60 years old last year and just wanted to take a step back from the day-to-day running of a bakery but I will get back to work soon.

"A local girl is taking over the bakery and I wish her every success.

"As I step away, I hope local people will continue to support the new owners and her family and help them achieve the same success we have enjoyed."