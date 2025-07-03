Everything's coming up Roses at Lady Dixon this weekend

Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

BELFAST City Council worker Orlaith Murray Morgan smells the roses as preparations gather pace ahead of this weekend's Rose Fair at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT