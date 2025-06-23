Flowers, family fun and fabulous food at Lady Dixon Rose Fair

SIR Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is gearing up for a celebration of award-winning roses and a packed programme of country and western-themed fun for all the family from Friday 4 July to Sunday 6 July (12 noon to 5pm) at the annual Rose Fair.

The popular annual summer event will include live music, dancing, musical theatre, food demonstrations, children’s activities, a rodeo bull, fairground rides and a craft fair on Saturday and Sunday.

Eadoin Finnegan, Odhran Finnegan, Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly and Sarah McIlmoyle.

Judging of the City of Belfast International Rose Trials will take place on Friday, 4 July, while visitors will be able to enjoy the thousands of blooms on display in the park’s famous rose garden across the whole weekend.

Activities and entertainment planned for the event include:

A bustling kids' zone with carnival rides, arts and crafts, lawn games and more.

Live music from local bands and artists including Fiddler Adams, Georgina Richmond, Robin Martin and the Outlawz

Irish dance performances by Trim the Velvet.

Mouthwatering food demonstrations by award-winning chef Will Brown.

A wide range of food vendors offering delicious hot food and sweet treats.

An arts and crafts village on Saturday and Sunday.

Musical theatre performances by Fortwilliam Choral Society including country hits from Oklahoma and Calamity Jane.

Launching this year’s event, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “We expect thousands of people to come along to the stunning Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park for this year’s event.

"Once again, the iconic park will come alive with an exciting programme of activities and entertainment which we hope will appeal to all ages and tastes.

“Come along and savour the scents and colours of the thousands of beautiful award-winning roses on display, be entertained, enjoy a bite to eat and soak up the atmosphere in a beautiful and unique setting.”