EXTENSIVE clean-ups have been carried out across the Colin area in recent weeks, with a particular focus on Twinbrook and Poleglass.

In Poleglass, the Probation Board carried out significant works across the area, in partnership with both the Housing Executive and Sally Gardens Community Centre, whilst community groups and Belfast City Council cleansed the area around the Summerhill shops and across Twinbrook.

Danny Baker MLA welcomed the positive steps to tackle cleansing issues.

“The hard work of our Colin Sinn Féin team has really lifted both the cleanliness and look of the area," he said.

“We have lobbied and held statutory agencies to account, to make sure that they are meeting their obligations in the area, whilst also working with community and voluntary organisations to make sure areas where there are gaps, are dealt with appropriately.

“Recent work carried out by Belfast City Council has really benefitted the area around the Summerhill shops

“Coupled with the work carried out in Poleglass by the Probation Board, this targeted and consistent approach to cleansing within the area, not only makes a real difference to residents across the Colin, but demonstrates our commitment to tackling issues proactively, and lifting the profile of the area.

“We have also sought to tackle issues ourselves where they arise, with direct activism and community cleanups

“We are fully committed to attracting and retaining as much resources into the Colin as we can, and working alongside our councillors, we will ensure this type of work is carried out consistently.

"This cleansing work will continue over the coming weeks, including the cleansing of alleyways, streets and pathways across the Colin area."