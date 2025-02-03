Extensive damage caused after arson attack on house in North Belfast

DAMAGE: The house in Summer Street which was attacked

EXTENSIVE damage has been caused after an arson attack on a house in the Lower Oldpark area of North Belfast.

Shortly after 9:30pm on Saturday night, an object was thrown through the living room of a property in Summer Street, starting a blaze.

Extensive damage was caused to the room following the incident, as well as the front windows of the property. No one was inside.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1585 01/02/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”