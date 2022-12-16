EYE ON THE PAST: Dec '80 – Historic meeting of Thatcher and Haughey

Pauline Hannon, manager of Beechmount Leisure Centre, with Santa at a children’s Christmas party in the centre

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in the Andersonstown News in 1980

Christmas party at the New Lodge Celtic Club

Haughey-Thatcher summit

IT remains to be seen what real significance can be attached to the Haughey/Thatcher talks in Dublin this week.

Charles Haughey claims that they are a historic breakthrough, while Margaret Thatcher has typically played down their significance.

Then in the joint communique issued after the meeting, there was quite a lot of ambiguous talk about commissions to investigate areas of common interest, and a possibility that any action taken on these interests would eventually be handled by common institutions specially created for that purpose. There was also some talk about citizenship rights.

All this could mean a lot, or it could mean nothing. But, one thing is quite clear, that the British/Irish question has moved onto a new plane, and the British Government was announcing to increasing critical world opinion, that they are seriously looking for a solution. In this day and age of mass communication and swift travel, a British Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers, don’t need to travel to Dublin to talk about joint commissions on tourism and trade. Ambassadorial communication would be sufficient for that.

The very fact that Margaret Thatcher felt obliged to come to Dublin to assuage world public opinion on their handling of the Irish question, proves the effectiveness of the H-Block publicity campaign, and the extent to which it has caught the sympathy of the Irish people. Britain is clearly in difficulty over this, and we would hope that Charles Haughey understands the meaning of the old adage ‘that Britain’s difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity’. If he has any sense he will pursue the ‘citizenship rights’ issue mentioned in the communique, and discuss in depth the right of the Protestant Unionist minority in Ireland to hold back the progress of the Irish Nation.

Ireland has been invaded by many groups throughout its long history, but these descendants of the Plantation invaders of 400 years ago, are the only people that have consistently refused to integrate with mere Irish, and consistently hold back progress in this country. It is time that Britain was told enough is enough and that they cannot continue to hold back our country by bolstering up a disaffected and rebellious minority.

Santa and Mickey Marley's Roundabout at the Shamrock Club Christmas Show, Ardoyne, to benefit La Salle Boys Home, Kirkcubbin

Internal wrangle in the UDA

THE widespread support and publicity being given to the Long Kesh hunger strike is having a serious effect on the relationships within the UDA.

According to sources close to the Protestant paramilitary organisation, the grassroot members are becoming disillusioned with the leadership for what they see as their wavering attitude in the face of a very concerted and successful anti-British campaign being waged by republicans both inside and outside prison.

The statement issued by the UDA at the beginning of the hunger strike, in which they talked of an onslaught on the Catholic community, and elimination of H-Block activists is thought to accurately reflect the views of grassroot UDA members.

This led, for a short while, to an assassination campaign which stopped abruptly when there was a widespread clamour to have the UDA banned.

The abandoning of this assassination campaign has caused a considerable amount of resentment among the younger members of the UDA, who feel that the leadership has become ‘soft and too used to the good life to risk being banned by the British Government.

Informed sources believe that this internal wrangling could have serious consequences for the Catholic community if the present leaders feel they have to prove their ‘toughness’ to their own members, or if they are deposed and the new leaders have to consolidate their position by starting a ruthless campaign of assassinations against the Catholic community.

Photos with Santa at the Shamrock Club Christmas Show, Ardoyne, to benefit La Salle Boys Home, Kirkcubbin

Manager appointed to Twinbrook leisure centre

MR Liam Feeney, assistant manager of the Andersonstown Leisure Centre, has been appointed manager of the new leisure centre in the Twinbrook estate.

The centre is nearing completion, and should be open to the public by late February or early March.

The new centre will be known as the Brook Activity Centre, and is being developed in a 21-acre site, which will eventually include outdoor football pitches and training facilities, as well as a young people’s playground.

The main building comprises a large hall with committee rooms, kitchen facilities, and changing rooms for the various sport activities.

Mr Feeney will take charge of the new centre at the beginning of January, and he hopes to have a series of wide ranging discussions with local people about the new services and activities he will be providing.

The new manager has gained a lot of experience in the leisure centre business from his previous posts as assistant manager in the award winning Andersonstown Centre, and before that at the Templemore Complex in Derry.