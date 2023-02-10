EYE ON THE PAST: February 1982 – At last! Solid fuel breakthrough for Twinbrook

WE look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in the Andersonstown News in 1982

Bar staff at the Felons Club Mr and Mrs Quiz Night back in February 1982

Solid fuel for Twinbrook residents

AFTER several years of campaigning and protesting by the people of Twinbrook, the Housing Executive has decided to make some changes in the areas' district heating system.



According to a Housing Executive statement this week, 16 dwellings in the Glasvey area will, if the DOE’s approval is forthcoming, be disconnected from the oil system and given solid fuel heating. The statement claimed that “the decision was made because of the very special problems in this part of the estate.” The Glasvey houses, at the end of a pipe-line, gained notoriety for the number of times their heating broke down.



The district oil heating has long proved a source of dissatisfaction for Twinbrook residents. The system broke down almost on a regular basis, and the measuring device – a phial filled with liquid and attached to each heater – was believed to be highly inaccurate.



In April of last year, the Housing Executive refused to allow an Andersonstown News photographer take a picture of a phial measurer that had been placed in the Housing Executive's office at Twinbrook to test claims that the liquid evaporated even when the district oil heating has when the heating is not on.



Then in September 1981 with residents receiving heating surcharges of £300-£400 (on top of the £11.31 per week they were paying), Twinbrook Tenants’ Association again demanded the heating system be completely shut down. One local resident said that tenants would give a cautious welcome to the Executives’ latest move.



“We hope that the Housing Executive will not try to tell us that only these 16 houses need a new method of heating. There is not one family in Twinbrook satisfied with either the cost or performance of the oil people.



“The local people,” he continued, “hope that this decision by the Executive is a pilot scheme which will eventually lead to the disconnection of every house from the district oil heating – they are optimistic that the Executive shares their hopes.”

Seamus Hicks with Kevin and Mrs Rooney and Mr and Mrs McStravick at the Felons Club Mr and Mrs Quiz Night

Editorial: Political wafflers should stay away

WITH unemployment running at such a high level and little prospect of things getting any better in the near future, it is a sad reflection on our society that there seems to be very little real concern about it among the population in general and even among the unemployed themselves.



In the early seventies when unemployment was a lot lower than it is now, there seemed to be more concern and compassion for the unemployed. Quite a number of co-operatives were formed by socially concerned individuals to try and alleviate what they recognised as a social evil. That these co-ops failed doesn't detract in any way from the genuine attempt made to alleviate the unemployment problem, but we do think that the failure did deter people from trying to solve the problem for themselves. Now we are in the position in 1982 of having the worst unemployment figures ever, and no attempt being made at a local level to solve the problem.



The government agencies don't seem to have a clue about the problem and the only thing that can be said about them, is that they keep some individuals in a job on the pretext that they are doing something about unemployment. In the schools themselves, the only people even remotely concerned with unemployment among the young, are the career teachers, and no matter about any other sterling qualities they may possess, it would be naive to even suggest that they could in any way assist a young person to obtain a job.



Indeed the problem has got so bad that it is not even a question of obtaining employment but providing employment, and this the career teachers are distinctly not equipped to do.



In the local context, the only people to have provided any sort of employment are the self-employed tradesmen, and small shopkeepers, and we feel that as many of them as are willing, should be brought together and their expertise and knowledge used to investigate employment possibilities.



The only stipulation we would like to make would be that the so-called political animals in our midst be kept at the door, because the problem is too serious to let the local wafflers put their dead hand on it.

Tommy Hall, Andy McCallin, Eamon Grieve, P Donnelly, John Simms, Kevin Murphy, Hugh McPoland, Al McMurray, D Gallagher, Seamus O'Hare and Charlie Taylor at the St John's Gaelic Athletic Club event

Fifty mile dash for Shaws Road Irish school

ELEVEN good men and true braved the elements, aching calves and swollen buttocks last Sunday in a fifty-mile sponsored cycle marathon to Waterfoot in aid of Scoil Ghealach Bhéal Feirste.



This is marathon season and the Waterfoot dash was the idea of a number of local men, some of whose children attend the Shaws Road Irish school.



Despite trials and tribulations along the way, all 11 completed the journey, drenched to the skin and as cheerful as men can be under such circumstances. As one observer remarked: “Underneath the mud they seemed to be smiling.”



Our picture shows the heroes, about to set off from the Scoil Ghaelach at 10am last Sunday. Special mention should be made of Joe Flynn, Billy Ponise, Peter Flannery and Kevin Keatings who, despite all the disadvantages of easy living and a diet of rich food, didn’t give up as appeared likely at several stages along the trail and came in on a tight rein.



Well-wishers and fans were there to great the great men in Waterfoot, and beer and sandwiches were laid on, as wet pants and jerseys steamed in front of a roaring fire in a local community centre.



The cycle marathon raised between £500 and £700 for the Irish school and the parents extend their grateful thanks to those who made the journey.

It is hoped that the marathon will become an annual event with younger and fitter men taking part every time.