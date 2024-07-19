EYE ON THE PAST – July 1983: Flags and bunting come down at Shorts

WE look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

Fears for ’Murph homes confirmed

A REPORT in the Andersonstown News two months ago predicting that homes in the Ballymurphy area would have to be demolished, has been finally verified by the Housing Executive this week.

Residents first became concerned earlier this year when housing experts arrived at their Orlit-style homes to collect samples of the concrete used in the construction process. Their alarm was heightened with the news soon afterwards that all sales to tenants would be stopped.

Now the worst fears of local people have been confirmed with a Housing Executive admission that the Orlit homes are slowly crumbling and will not be fit to live in within five to ten years.

170 families in Divismore Park, Ballymurphy Drive, Glenalina Road and part of the Springfield Road are affected but hardest hit will be the approximately 30 families who were in the process of buying their homes from the Executive.

Orlit houses in Scotland and England have been demolished in recent years after it was discovered that a revolutionary concrete mix used in the construction of the houses, built in the early post war years, is unsound.

Remarked a local community worker: “There’s not much people can do except sit and wait for the Executive to explain what they plan to do with the houses. In similar cases in England and Scotland people in Orlit homes have been pushing for compensation from the housing authorities.”

Bunting comes down at Shorts following anti-Catholic charges

THE controversy surrounding the Belfast engineering firm Shorts, took a new turn this week with news that Union Jacks and bunting had been taken down throughout the plant for the first time in over 40 years.

Catholics arriving at Shorts after the weekend break were astonished to find obtrusive flags and red, white and blue decorations had been removed without drawing any opposition from loyalist workers. A lead story in this paper last week revealed a drive by Shorts to cover up rampant discrimination in the firm in an attempt to win an order from the US Airforce.

Shorts are bidding for a £47 million contract for the Sherpa Aircraft but are aware of increasing concern in the States over the company’s record of discriminating against Catholics. 94 per cent of engineers and 95 per cent of apprentices in Shorts are Protestants.

The latest move to remove the traditional symbols of Protestant supremacy in Shorts has fuelled speculation that an American delegation may shortly visit the plant. Three weeks ago, high-powered delegations from the AFL-CIO, the American TUC – toured Shorts but also heard from representatives from the Trade Union Campaign Against Repression and the Concerned Teachers Organisation. The labour groups called on the US Government only to grant the contract if Shorts could be monitored to ensure they ended discrimination.

Black taxis new city centre route

BLACK taxi drivers are operating a new city centre route which means cabs treat Castle Street as a one-way street – entering it from Chapel Lane.

The new system which means an end to U-turns in Castle Street has eased congestion in the area and has been given a fair reception from both drivers and public. One-way

Explained a spokesman for West Belfast Taxis: "We have become aware that Castle Street will be turned into a one-way street in the near future and by starting this route now it gives us a chance to adapt to what we see as a thing of the future."

City bound taxi men drive up King Street round Smithfield Square and then down Berry Street and Chapel Lane into Castle Street. It is felt the gates at Castle Street may be opened shortly and buses will leave the city centre by this route.

"We will not be worried if the buses start to use the street because we feel our service is second to none. Indeed, we outshine the City Buses in many aspects, not least by operating from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. almost every day of the year," said the W.B.T. spokesman.

"We would like to draw comment from passengers about the new route and any criticism will be considered," he added.