EYE ON THE PAST: March 1980 – Ambulance Service a cold house for Catholics

Ambulance Service: No Catholics in top jobs

THE Belfast Ambulance Service is discriminating against Catholics, it has been alleged this week by members of the Service.

The Andersonstown News has received reliable information also, which shows that Catholics are heavily under-represented, or totally excluded from senior posts within the service.

In the Central Staff, which comprises supervisors, rank seven officers and control assistants, there are 14 Protestants and two Catholics employed. None of the supervisors (the most senior post) are Catholics. In the Mobile Staff, the area officer and the ambulance officer are Protestants, 20 out of 25 men are Protestants, while 74 out of 108 of the ambulance personnel (drivers) are Protestants. The three remaining staff are Protestant.

Men employed by the Belfast Ambulance Service, based at the Royal Victoria Hospital, have stressed that day-to-day relations between ambulance personnel, Catholic and Protestant, is good and members of the service respond to calls, no matter where the area.

A spokesperson for the Eastern Health and Social Services Board, which is responsible for the Belfast Ambulance Service, could not confirm or deny the allegations.

“We are not aware of any discriminatory practices,” the board spokesperson said.

“Our records do not include religious affiliation and we adhere to fair employment procedures and other relevant legislation.”

Inez McCormick, speaking on behalf of the men’s union The National Union of Public Employees (NUPE) said: “If any member of NUPE has any allegations of discrimination they should come to us. We believe in equal opportunity. Members have access to full-stime staff, and we will ensure that complaints are investigated.”

Andrea Tiernan from Stewartstown stole the show at the Newington Féin when she won two firsts and two seconds in the Under-eight Championships

Editorial

Everyone is right some time or other; and several years ago a Belfast Telegraph feature quoted the Rev Martin Smyth as saying that when he sees a ‘liberal’ he looks out for a phoney.

The truth of this statement was demonstrated this week when the same ‘liberal’ Telegraph admonished the new Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh for talking ‘out of turn’ on the question of a Federal Ireland. Such statements, according to the Telegraph, aren’t helpful.

It doesn’t matter what you think is true, and what the great majority of people believe to be true, you mustn’t say it if it annoys the intransigent loyalist minority.

Although the Archbishop has back-pedalled since, nevertheless, he said what he said, and it’s heartening to see such a recognition of the facts of our situation from him. Some form of Federal Ireland, free of Britain, is what must come about if we are to have any peace and prosperity in this country. Everyone, except a small minority, agrees.

The DUP, Unionists and Alliance would oppose the idea; but all the other parties involved in Ireland and in Britain would support the idea. All of them, at some time or other, have talked about it; but it was the Republican Movement who really delved into the idea and made practical concrete proposals, eg a nine-county Ulster assembly with a Protestant majority.

These proposals, and the very idea of a federal Ireland, were shunned by all the ‘respectable’ politicians because they feel bound to reject anything suggested by the Provos, even the most obvious facts staring them in the face. However, everybody’s right some time or other; and it’s good to see that the federal idea (which we all know is the only formula for the Ireland of the future) is being talked about.

Archbishop Armstrong is right to speak his mind, even if he feels the necessity to amend this statement afterwards. He has given lead; let’s hope others, including the SDLP and the Dublin Government, follow.

Committee members of Iveagh Youth Club and Manchester Utd Supporters' Club at the Lake Glen – Charlie Bruce, Donna Allen, Peter Tolan, Sinéad Killen, Thomas McGrann, Una Tumelty and Gerard Mulgrave

Electricity man banged on the door

A Twinbrook man who failed to have the Electricity Service reconnect his supply by issuing a Court Order, has alleged this week, that he has been harassed by the Electricity Service employee involved in the disconnection.

He alleges that on Friday 11 March at 11.30pm his family were terrorised by the Electricity employee who kicked the front door and shouted obscenities through the letter box.

He reported the incident to the RUC but as far as he is aware, no action has been taken, even though he supplied the name of the individual involved.

An Electricity Service spokesman said: “Our staff are thoroughly trained in this job (disconnecting procedure) and we do not have this problem happening. Any substantial reports will be investigated.”