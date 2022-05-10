EYE ON THE PAST: May 1980 – Bukie's on fire as La Salle reach All-Ireland final

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1980

Ita Rogan, President of Falls Bowling Club, with Bell Shannon, Margaret Porter, May Ross of IWBA, Hazel Harrison of Private Greens and Divis guests Teresa McFall, Madge Boyle, Maureen Webb and Kathleen Toner

Bukie fires La Salle into All-Ireland final

ON Saturday at Carrick-on-Shannon, La Salle Belfast became the first ever Antrim school to progress to the U-19 All-Ireland Vocational Schools Final when they beat Connacht champions Claremorris (Co Mayo) by five points.

The first half was evenly contested with the lead changing hands several times but La Salle’s Paul Buchanan, undoubtedly the man of the match, kept his team in the game with a brilliant display of marksmanship scoring eight points.

The Belfast lads, nervous and showing signs of weariness after their 135 mile trip suffered a bitter blow when what seemed a perfectly good goal converted by Jim Toal, was disallowed by referee Jimmy Martin. However, thanks to another point by midfielder Terry Laverty, La Salle led at half-time by the minimum 0-6 to 0-5. In the second half the Andersonstown school began to assert more control over the game with Alex McCabe driving his team on from midfield and Gerard Quinn reflected their superiority on the scoreboard with two quick points and a superbly taken goal.

Nevertheless, Claremorris refused to give up, coming back with a further two points but scorer-in-chief Buchanan added three more minor scores taking his overall total to eight points. Claremorris made a last determined effort but the Ulster Champions were not going to be denied a place in the All-Ireland Final.

La Salle goalkeeper John McGrath dealt capably with everything that came his way, while all six backs, with Damien Murray and John McGuigan particularly prominent, gave little away. Alex McCabe, ably supported by Terry Laverty, was an inspiration at midfield.

Among the forwards Paul Buchanan, considering he was carrying an ankle injury, cannot be praised enough. Gerard Quinn scored the all-important goal and Jim Toal did a tremendous amount of covering back in the second half. The Belfast boys know that it will not be easy in the final against Munster Champions Tralee Vocational School but they are determined to bring this title north to Antrim for the first time.

La Salle scorers: P Buchanan 0-8, G Quinn 1-2, T Laverty 0-1. Team: B Feeney, M Corr, J McGrath, D Murray, L Harbinson, J McGuigan, A Carleton, T Laverty, A McCabe, J Toal, T Smyth, P Buchanan, C Brennan, G Quinn, K Smyth.

Noel ‘Fargo’ Burns, Noel ‘Mousey’ Devine, Nigel Magee, Jim Hurson, Kevin Armstrong, Rory Burns at the Clonard Amateur Swimming Club

Black taxi driver dispute

Disagreement between the Falls Taxi Association and some of its own drivers, has followed the recent decision by the Department of the Environment to grant full PSV recognition to the black taxis.

Some fo the drivers are angry at the FTA insisting on a roadworthiness inspection by its own mechanics, before handing over the new PSV discs issued by the Department. Up until now the DOE inspected the vehicle and gave a certificate of roadworthiness but not a proper PSV licence disc pending instruction from its legal advisor.

Two months ago a High Court judge ruled that an insurance scheme similar to the FTA’s gave adequate protection to the passengers and the DOE decided to issue discs, as from March of this year.

About 70 FTA vehicles passed the PSV test in the last six months, and were entitled to a disc. When these drivers called to collect the disc from the FTA office, they were informed that all vehicles would be inspected for roadworthiness before they would get the disc. This ruling angered some of the drivers, who felt that it was quite unfair to have to bring a vehicle up to PSV standard twice in the one year, and made an objection to that effect.

An FTA spokesman stated that they were authorised by their own members to inspect any vehicle at any time, to ensure that it was in a roadworthy condition and said: “This present examination is being carried out for the safety and comfort of the passengers. The vast majority of vehicles are in good repair, and most of the drivers involved are quite happy to carry out the repairs suggested by the inspecting mechanic."

As far as the Andersonstown News is aware, only one driver to date has refused to comply with the inspecting mechanic’s suggestions, and has been suspended from FTA membership until he decides to carry out the repairs.

Des Cunningham, Michael Cunningham and Tina McDonagh with ‘Must Do’, winner of the Dundalk McLarnon Perpetual Trophy,

Charlie Nash to appear at May Festival opening

THE biggest social and cultural festival ever in West Belfast opens this Saturday, May 3, when European Champion Charlie Nash, will be appearing to launch the two week extravaganza.

Charlie has many fans in West Belfast and when asked if he would like to appear, he said, “I’d be delighted. I have many fight fans in West Belfast and I’m really looking forward to meeting them all.”

Saturday’s programme centres around the West Belfast Community Games, Record Breakers, Carnival, Fun Fair and Fossett’s Circus is to start its first ever visit to the area with performances twice daily. In the evening there is the first of a series of top films and festival discos.

Sunday keeps up the excitement with the first of three Sunday markets, greyhound racing, and the final stages of the West Belfast Community Games, a pubs and clubs competition and the Pure Drop Folk Club. Bank Holiday Monday has a super programme including stock-car racing, and a demolition derby, a fire service and first aid rescue display, band parade and a grand fancy dress May Ball with competitions and spot prizes, with special appearance by a top Downtown Radio personality, Candy Devine.

On the first Tuesday of the week, the Festival continues with a free pensioners’ Old Tyme Music Hall and Dance. A stories, poems and pints session and the rest of the week includes Big Prize Bingo (£1,300), all star films including Choir Boys, Superman, Assault on Precinct 13 (previously banned), Coma and others. The week finishes with the spectacular Black Mountain Folk Festival with an array of the best in Irish Folk Music plus international guest artists.