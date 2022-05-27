EYE ON THE PAST: May 1980 – Fears of new Shankill Butchers gang

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1980

Return of the Shankill Butchers?

LAST Sunday, 22-year-old Andersonstown man Patrick McCartin was almost just another statistic in the loyalist assassination list.

He is now seriously ill in hospital suffering from numerous knife wounds to the head and back and massive bruising to the whole of his body.

Patrick left Andersonstown around 8pm on Sunday to visit a girl in Ardoyne, an area with which he was unfamiliar. The taxi which he boarded in King Street left him at the Ardoyne bus depot. He was unsure where to go, so he walked towards the barrier at Alliance Avenue where he met three girls which he asked for directions to Brompton Park.

They said that they were going that way and that they would show him the way. They led him to what he now knows was the Jolly Roger Club. The girls went inside and emerged with four men who immediately attacked Patrick with knives and clubs. He has several knife wounds running from his forehead to the back of his neck which required a large number of stitches.

Only for the intervention of some women in the street there is no doubt that Patrick would be dead. They attacked the murderers and prevented them completing their gory work until the arrival of the RUC.

Patrick was taken to hospital and between bouts of unconsciousness, he was able to identify one of his attackers from pictures shown to him by the RUC. His parents were worried about his safety now that he has survived such a brutal attack and want him transferred to the ‘Royal’ as soon as possible. There is also speculation that this could be the return of the infamous ‘Shankill Butchers’ some of whose members were never charged at the trial in 1979.

Editorial

Taoiseach and Prime Minister met this week to discuss what’s going to happen to us. As yet, no clear picture seems to be emerging from the waffle being issued by spokesmen for both governments.

Something however has to emerge; and if Haughey stood his ground, some steps may have been taken towards a peaceful, just settlement in Ireland – a further step towards British withdrawal.

Before the London talks there was much speculation in the press about the kind of concessions the Taoiseach was expected to make in return for an end to the constitutional guarantee to the Unionist minority. It was suggested that he would agree to re-writing the Irish Constitution. As we wait for some clear word from the talks let’s see just what the re-writing would mean. Will it mean?:

Divorce

Contraception

Abortion

Shoot on sight

Castlereagh

Long Kesh

Reformed, unrepentant, RUC

Sectarian UDR gangs

Acceptance of the attitude of, say, Ballymena council to the Irish language and the GAA?

And all this with the official backing and sanction of the Irish government and constitution.

Is this what re-writing the Irish constitution in an attempt to allay Unionist fears would mean? The best way to allay Unionist fears would be to let them rule the roost and let the tail continue to wag the dog. If Mr Haughey wants to see justice done he shouldn’t worry unduly about allaying Unionist fears and should concentrate on achieving a great measure of democracy for all the people of Ireland.

Planning applications

THE following planning applications have been submitted for approval to the Planning Office – May ’80.

Suffolk Road has three applications. Two are for garages and warehouses in the rear of the now defunct Collin Glen Bacon factory and the third is for a playing field and running track above the site of the new Donegal Celtic Social Club. This application has been submitted by the club.

The other application in the Andersonstown area are for the Kerri Inn in Finaghy Road North and the Mascot opposite the Leisure Centre.

Noel O’Boyle proposes to turn the Kerri Inn site into a shopping area in the style of Supermac at Knockbreda. The new site will consist of a large Spar supermarket surrounded by smaller individual shops and licenced premises in the form of a small pub and off-licence.

Plans for the Mascot include a two storey extension to house a snooker club.

A further note on planning is that the site of the old burnt out Plaza Ballroom in Chichester Street is to be turned into shops and offices.