EYE ON THE PAST – November 1982: Black Taxis up their security

WE look at the stories that were making the headlines this week back in 1982

George Devine, Paddy Carlin, Paddy O'Neill, Joe Cleland, along with wives Kate, Sally and Kathleen at the Grosvenor Homing Pigeon Society annual dinner in the Hitchin' Post Inn

ID's for Black Taxis

THE Falls Taxi Association is set to introduce identification stickers which will make their vehicles stand out from other black taxis on the road.

This move comes following expressions of public concern about the ease with which Loyalist paramilitaries could enter Nationalist areas in black taxis taken from other parts of the town.

Only this week, a letter writer to the Andersonstown News urged the F.T.A. to consider issuing an identification tag for all taxi drivers. A spokesperson for the Falls Taxi Association confirmed that they had received inquiries about the use of FTA symbols on all taxis.

“We believe that it is impossible to work out an identification system which Loyalists couldn't duplicate," the spokesperson said, “however, what we will be doing, starting this weekend, is introducing a series of numbers from one to 300 to be displayed on all taxis. We will also be instructing drivers to place a printed notice inside the taxi regarding lost property, the danger of children playing at doors, etc. We believe this will go a long way in making our taxis stand out from other taxis," he added.

Angela Gregg's 21st birthday in Iveagh Community Centre with family and friends

EDITORIAL: Catholic Bishops please note

“OUR different experiences of the north of Ireland have made us acutely aware of the suffering and impoverishment of the people and the urgent need for a just political settlement."

"We feel that you have a responsibility to address the moral issue of the injustice of British misrule in the north of Ireland. The most pressing moral issue facing the people of Ireland is the mistreatment of a section of the population by an outside oppressor."

“In such a situation, to plead neutrality is tantamount to approval of British Government policies and the presence of the British in the north of Ireland."

The above statements were made this week in an Open Letter to the Catholic bishops of Ireland, by seven priests concerned by the plight of the people in the Six Counties. They present in this letter, a view of the situation here that has been largely ignored by the hierarchy for what we would term base and immoral reasons, namely the preservation of the status quo, a fear of radical change and an over identification with the people of power and privilege.

The newly appointed Bishop of Down and Connor, Cathal Daly, is reported to have said at his installation, that those present were representative of the "real" Falls Road population. While not disputing that fact, we would humbly remind him that the thousands of unemployed, the young people harassed and ill-treated by the authorities, day in and day out, the prisoners in Long Kesh and Crumlin Road, and dare we say it – the thousands who voted Sinn Féin in the Assembly Elections (in the full knowledge that it would be misconstrued as a vote for violence) are also representative of the "real" Falls Road population. They have no power, no privilege and no property, but they do have a dignity and moral courage far surpassing that of our so-called rulers.

The Catholic bishops would be advised to take note of this fact, and not dismiss this open letter, as they have done so often in the past, with the perfunctory nod of contempt.

Ladies committee and guests at the Grosvenor Homing Pigeon Society annual dinner in the Hitchin' Post Inn

Shaw's Road Post Office open but penniless

AN Andersonstown Post Office has been virtually closed down on the instructions of the British Army, despite protests by locals. The local post master is restricted to selling stamps because no money to cover pensions and supplementary payments is being made available to him.

Shaw's Road Post Office was closed down by the authorities after it was robbed earlier this month. A short closure has always followed similar incidents, but on this occasion the management was informed that the Post Office would re-open but receive no money. The reason given was that the British Army had refused to accompany the mail vans delivering money to the Post Office. Given this situation the authorities would not send money into the area.

Customers arriving at the Tullymore premises to cash supplementary or pension cheques, are being told they must travel to the General Post Office at Royal Avenue. A number of people have been obliged to borrow money from the Post Master to cover the cost of the journey to Royal Avenue.

Just last year, when a Shankill Post Office was closed down in similar circumstances, locals organised a mass protest march on Royal Avenue. The closed Post Office was immediately re-opened.