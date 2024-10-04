EYE ON THE PAST: October 1983 – Blaze at Andytown Leisure Centre

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

Staff stop flames from spreading

A BLAZE that swept through the Andersonstown Leisure Centre on Sunday last, completely destroyed the administration block and main sports hall.

Damage to some parts of the complex was minimal, however, and centre chiefs predict the pool may be operational again within two weeks.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that, but for the swift and coolheaded action of staff at the centre, a tragedy could have occurred.

Explained Assistant manager Kevin McGlinchey: "The staff were absolutely brilliant. Within three minutes the place was completely cleared. The flames spread quickly that if there had been any delay the smoke would have choked people to death.”

Mr McGlinchey also revealed that two men at the ALC raced back into the blazing centre to fight the flames. It now appears that the fire started in a store at the back of the ALC and, fuelled by rubber mats kept there, raged through the administrative and dining areas.

The estimate cost of repairing the damage has been placed as high as £1m. Cleaning up work at the centre went on all this week, while the 100 employees anxiously await news from Belfast City Council as to how soon rebuilding will begin.

Editorial: To all our benefit

THE report on the Benefit Take-Up Campaign carried out in the Andersonstown area during the summer and organised by Falls Community Council makes interesting and sometimes disturbing reading.

"I worked for 33 years and never claimed anything so why do they make me feel like I am begging, after paying stamps for years."

Pensioner: "When I came out of hospital last year they told me that they didn't help with extra heating and I sat here all winter freezing. I didn't know you could claim for a heater."

Pregnant Woman: "When I claimed for clothes for my last baby they told me they didn't give grants, for clothes or baby things."

Single Parent: "Why do you people have to do this? Social Security should do this but they don't."

Single Person: "I had to buy a bed on a cheque club and pay £2.50 out of my money every, week. My mother tried to claim for a bed for me, but they told her she couldn't."

These remarks highlight some of the difficulties experienced by people living under the low poverty line laid down by a government not noted for its generosity. Over a period of five months, the campaign succeeded in getting a total of more than £37,000 in unclaimed benefits for people living in the Tullymore/Rossnareen area of Andersonstown, which is only a small district in relation to the Greater Andersonstown area.

If we relate these figures to the whole of Andersonstown, there must be at least £1/4 million being kept back from people to which they are legally entitled. A similar campaign in Ballymurphy a year ago, netted £100,000 in unclaimed benefits which astounded even the experts.

The organisers of these two campaigns have to be congratulated for their service to the community.

CONGRATULATIONS: Pupils of Mrs Eileen Costello received their Speech and Drama certificates at Andersonstown Leisure Centre

Twinbrook v Areema

THE ongoing dispute between Lisburn Council and the Twinbrook Tenants’ and Community Association has erupted once again.

A statement from the residents' grouping claims the Council "has shown its disregard for the people of Twinbrook and reneged on its responsibilities" with regard to the siting of rubbish skips for the area. The statement continues: "The Council receives money in the form of rates from each and every one of us and yet it refuses to provide the services that it should. Some weeks ago the T.T.C.A. after a series of often heated meetings with the Council, obtained a very unsatisfactory arrangement whereby three mini skips would be provided on a trial period for the use of the Twinbrook people. However, after the rubbish in these skips was set on fire, the skips were removed from the area and have not been replaced since."

However, the T.T.C.A. alleges that six skips provided for the nearby mainly Protestant Areema Estate have been vandalised but still remain.

"Areema has only 300 houses compared to Twinbrook's 1,800, yet a number of interesting facts emerge on closer examination on the Council's different attitude to the two areas. Areema residents have two dustbins. Twinbrook residents have only one. Areema and Twinbrook have one street sweeper, yet Twinbrook is six times bigger. Areema has a Council Playground for the children. Twinbrook has none."