A week of Halloween events on the Falls

THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT: Kids at Grosvenor Community Centre gearing up for the Halloween Spooktacular

AN exciting programme of Halloween events got underway in the Falls area on Monday.

Hosted by the Falls Partnership Initiative – an umbrella organisation of community and youth groups – the Falls Halloween Spooktacular began with a special movie screening at the Frank Gillen Centre for the area's seniors, who enjoyed the Disney classic Darby O'Gill.

Seniors enjoying the screening of Darby O'Gill

The partnership involves the Frank Gillen Centre (Divis Youth Project), St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre Belfast, Grosvenor Community Centre, Clan Mór Sure Start, and Falls Residents' Association.

In recent weeks, young people at the the Divis Youth Project, St Peter's Immaculata Youth Group, and Grosvenor Community Centre have been busy with arts and crafts workshops in preparation for this week's events.

Halloween workshop at the Frank Gillen Centre

On Thursday, night the Partnership Initiative will host Movies at the MUGA at the new community facility on Divis Back Path, where they will screen family favourite Hocus Pocus from 7pm to 9pm. Fancy dress is optional.

Friday and Saturday night will see the Frank Gillen Centre transformed into a Haunted Hotel for those who have been brave enough to book a slot.

A Halloween Monster Ball and Parade will begin at the Frank Gillen Centre at 4.30pm on Sunday. The parade will make its way to the Dunville Park where prizes will be given out for the best costumes.

Lisa Lynn from the Falls Partnership Initiative said: "Getting the community together and getting a bit of community spirit back is brilliant.

"It's also good to get community partnerships off the ground again, especially for organisations who have more or less had to do their own thing over this past year because of Covid.

"Following on the the positive feedback we got from last year's Christmas events, people were saying they would like to see more events like that, which can be seen out in the open and make people feel a bit safer. It has been received really well by the local community."

Of all the events, there is perhaps none more terrifying than the Haunted Hotel.

Looking forward to the opening, Lisa promised "a lot of tricks".

"We have three floors, which are all decorated, we have some props, some people, and it's just something that will allow kids and families to come together," she said.

"Due to Covid regulations we've had to put this through a booking system so that we can keep the track and trace going.

"But we'll have Frankenstein, we'll have the witches, and we even have the crazy doctor."