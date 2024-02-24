£200,000 investment will enhance Falls Park

FALLS Park is to receive £200,000 in investment after the money was ring-fenced by Belfast City Council.

The development will see ball-stoppers and spectator fencing installed by the grass GAA pitch as well as money which will go towards transforming the entrances to the park at Norfolk Road and Norfolk Parade.

Local Sinn Féin councillors in the Black Mountain area Ronan McLaughlin and Micheal Donnelly have welcomed the news of the investment.

Councillor McLaughlin said: "It’s great to be able to deliver on two significant upgrade projects in the Falls Park working alongside my party colleague, Micheal. £80,000 investment will be used on the provision of ball-stoppers and spectator fencing which will be installed at the grass GAA pitch in the next few weeks."

Councillor Micheal Donnelly added: "This will be a real game-changer for the local GAA clubs which will now see the pitch maximised to its full potential. For years, having no ball-stopper was off putting to play on; always having to chase after the ball.

"The final £120,000 investment is the completion of the enhanced entrances into the Falls Park from the Norfolk entrances."

Both councillors added: "This is the continuation of transformational improvements to the Falls Park which is of benefit to the local community but also the many visitors to our park. It’s great to see these positive changes happening."