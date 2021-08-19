Steve Staunton to attend Liverpool Supporters' Club suicide awareness fundraiser

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland great Stephen Staunton is set take part in a fundraising drive in West Belfast.

Falls Road Liverpool Supporters' Club are inviting people to support their event at West Belfast Sports and Social Club on Friday, September 10 at 7.30pm which coincides with World Suicide Awareness Day.

The event will raise much-needed funds for Suicide Awareness and Support Group, also based on the Falls Road.

Ciaran McConnell, Vice-Chair of Falls Road Liverpool Supporters' Club is encouraging people to come along for a night of great entertainment while supporting a great local charity.

“The event will be sure to bring fellow Reds some cheer during these testing times,” he explained.

“We have formed a partnership with Suicide Awareness and Support Group to help raise awareness and also raise some badly needed funds for our chosen charity.

“Friday, September 10 is World Suicide Awareness day and we thought it very apt to have our function on this particular night.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve Staunton who will sign memorabilia and pose for photos and there will be a chance to have a chat with him in a Questions and Answers session.

“Following this we have Cork’s own Kevin Murphy entertaining us with some Boss Liverpool songs followed by disco.

“This is sure to be a special night for West Belfast reds and a night not to be missed.

“There will also be some nice prizes to be had.

“As a club we would like to thank West Belfast Social Club, Kolormaster, Kevin Murphy, Joady Power of Dublin15 LSC and Jamie Carragher's 23 foundation.

“It is also a massive thanks to Steve Staunton for flying in from England to do this event for us and many thanks to those who have donated prizes for ballots, without you all we couldn’t have made this event happen.

“Lastly, a big thanks to Suicide Awareness and Support Group who do invaluable work in our community on a daily basis. Without this support so many families would be left in limbo at a very difficult time.

“Let’s support this charity who rely solely on donations so that they can carry on their very important work.

“We are trying to raise as much as possible for our charity and to promote their cause which is a big problem in our community.”

Tickets are available for £20 by contacting the Facebook page at ‘Falls Road LSC’ and leaving a message. Payment can be made by PayPal or cash.

Tickets can delivery or collection. Some tickets will also available at the West Club. Be sure to get yours quick!