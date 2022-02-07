Family begin February walk challenge in aid of North Belfast boxer Stephen

WATERWORKS WALK: Family and friends of Stephen McMullan take part in the walk challenge

THE family of a North Belfast boxer have begun a walking challenge to raise funds to help aid his recovery.

Stephen McMullan (25) from Newington ABC was beaten by Monkstown's Charlie Boyle in the heavyweight decider in the Ulster Elite Amateur Finals at Girdwood Community Hub on December 9.

He fell ill the following day and was rushed to hospital to the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Last month, he was moved to the Stroke ward for recovery.

On Saturday, family and friends were joined by local boxers including Paddy Barnes, Tyrone McKenna and Tommy McCarthy for a walk around the Waterworks in North Belfast.

Over £9,000 has been raised towards Stephen's recovery, which will include intensive rehabilitation; as well as donations to ICU and the Stroke Ward in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

