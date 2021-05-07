Family take part in Darkness into Light Walk in memory of Jonathan

TOGETHER: From left to right, Lily Campbell (Johnathan’s niece), Cheryl O’Dwyer, Dan Ó Murchú, Grace Campbell (niece), and Carol O’Dwyer

THE family of a popular West Belfast man who died by suicide last year are set to take part in Saturday’s Darkness into Light Walk in a bid to raise money and awareness for mental health charities.

27-year-old Johnathan ‘Johnny’ O’Dwyer passed away at his family home in Beechmount Grove on 17 August 2020.

The former Corpus Christi pupil, who had returned to Belfast after a period of work in Australia, was instrumental in last year’s relaunch of the Beechmount Residents’ Collective and was elected as the group’s chairperson.

His family and friends described him as a “larger than life” character, who gave so much to others.

Johnathan’s sister Cheryl said that while grief is “never far” from the family’s thoughts, the “comfort and support” they have received from the community since Jonathan’s passing has been “absolutely unbelievable”.

As his family and friends gear up for the Darkness into Light Walk on 8 May, the support and donations have come flooding in from all quarters.

“The door never stopped with people coming in and checking in on all of us – even now it’s still happening,” Cheryl explained.

POPULAR: Johnny O’Dwyer

“For Darkness into Light the donations we’ve had have been unbelievable. It just kind of blew up very, very quickly with people’s generosity.

“That says a lot about Jonathan, and it says a lot about what people thought of him and still think of him.”

His sister Carol added: “Jonathan was always giving, so we just want to continue on giving on behalf of him.”

Last year, the Darkness into Light Walk was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year participants are being encouraged to participate in the walk from their own location.

Cheryl said their own campaign to support Pieta House and Suicide Awareness has “snowballed” with up to 30 people from the community signing up for the walk, which closely coincides with Jonathan’s birthday on 14 May.

In celebrating his life, his friends and family will finish their walk and take in the sunrise, which was one of his favourite things to do during his time in Australia.

At the time of writing, they have smashed their target of £1,500, raising £1,617 to date. As well as raising money, Cheryl said they hope to raise awareness and encourage others to reach out when feeling low.

“The thing with Jonathan is that there were absolutely no signs at all,” she said.

“It’s just to get people into that habit if they’re feeling down to pick up the phone. It’s the first thing you do, so when things happen that’s your instinct and you do it without thinking.”

Jonathan’s mother Marie thanked the community for their support and paid tribute to the Beechmount Residents’ Collective for carrying on the work they had undertaken during his lifetime.

The community organisation is currently in the process of creating a community garden near the family’s Beechmount Grove home.

“That was his next project and they’ve carried it on,” Marie said.

“They’ve also started Walk2Talk (mental health initiative) as well. “They’re doing an awful lot of brilliant work.”

To donate to the family’s fundraising efforts visit.