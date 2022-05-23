Family wedding plans in disarray after easyJet flight cancellation

A WEST Belfast woman has spoken of her frustration after an easyJet flight cancellation left her family stranded en route to a wedding in Portugal.

Jean McKiernan was due to fly from Belfast International Airport to Faro yesterday afternoon when the flight was suddenly cancelled.

She and her family were set to travel for her niece's wedding, which is due to take place outside Albufeira on Thursday.

"We were told to proceed to Gate 26 and people were on the stairs only to be told the flight was cancelled," she said.

"There was no representative there from easyJet to advise us where to go – nothing."

Jean said passengers who were booked on the 4.30pm flight were simply told to "go and collect your cases" some five hours later.

"I've been trying to contact easyJet today, but they won't speak to me because I booked through a travel agent," she added.

"I was advised by my brother, because he had contact with easyJet by email, for me to go to Belfast International for the 4.30pm flight today."

Jean told how the lack of communication from easyJet had seen other relatives book alternative flights from Dublin at a cost of £350 each.

She said the debacle had thrown her niece's wedding plans into disarray.

"My niece is with the wedding planner now and she has to confirm numbers on the assumption that we're getting there, so she has to go ahead and book us in," she explained.

EasyJet said earlier delays resulted in its "crew reaching their maximum working hours" and forcing it to cancel the flight to Faro.

A spokesperson for the airline giant said: “We did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for our customers and customers were able to transfer to an alternative flight free of charge, or receive a voucher or a refund.

"The quickest and easiest way for customers to book a hotel and transfer to an alternative easyJet flight is always via Manage Bookings or through the easyJet app, and we also had a number of dedicated staff at Belfast airport available to assist.

"Customers can also contact us by phone to discuss other rerouting options, in line with EU261, and we always aim to reroute customers within 24 hours.”

“While this was outside of our control, we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."