Kelstar is back – and this time on the Blacks Road

LAUNCH: Kelstar staff with Fabu-D, also known as 'Black Paddy', at the new shop on the Blacks Road

A MUCH-LOVED fish and chip shop in West Belfast has re-launched, 50 years on from its first family take-away.

Kelstar, formerly on the Shaws Road and then the Andersonstown Road, closed eight years ago but has now re-opened on the Blacks Road.

The original Kelstar open in the New Lodge in 1974 by Peter Kelly and his brothers. The new Kelstar will be headed up by Peter's son Dee Kelly who previously worked in Kelstar in Andersonstown.

To celebrate the launch on Monday, social media star Fabu-D – also known as 'Black Paddy' – was invited to try out the fish and chips at the new Kelstar.

The first customer in line was Conor Donnelly, who even took a half day off work to get his gravy chip.

FIRST CUSTOMER: Conor Donnelly with Fabu-D

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Dee Kelly said he is delighted to be back doing what he loves the most.

"I have always missed Kelstar and wanted to go back to doing fish and pasties," he explained. "I had been working in pizzas but I really missed doing fish and chips.

"An opportunity came up for the shop here and I couldn't turn it down. I have always been passionate about fish and chips.

"I have built up great relationship with suppliers and it is great to be in touch with them all again.

"It is great to be back. Our food will be as good as it ever was before. I can't wait to see our old customers once again."

Kelstar

116 Blacks Road

Belfast

BT10 ONF

Tel: 02890027777

Collection and deliveries coming soon.