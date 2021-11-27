Dad and daughter support food bank with Christmas card designs

CREATIVE: One of the Christmas cards designed by Olivia

A NORTH Belfast artist is to support the work of local food banks by selling Christmas cards designed with his five year-old daughter.

Stephen McCurdy, from Glengormley, and daughter Olivia, are selling the cards to raise money for food banks in North Belfast and Newtownabbey.

Last year, the father and daughter duo helped raise £1,100 and are setting their sights on raising over £2,000 this time around.

HELPING HAND: Olivia (5) has been helping her dad, Stephen with the Christmas card designs

Stephen, who is known for his digital art depicting the Belfast skyline, has designed the ‘Belfast Silhouette’ card which has been replicated by Olivia who added her own finishing touches, the Aurora Borealis to the night sky.

Stephen said: “Many food banks have been feeding double the amount of people since the pandemic and they are still greatly in demand. Just £10 can help put a substantial meal on the table for families this Christmas.

“We’d like to thank everyone so far who has bought a pack of cards and Olivia and I are really hoping we can sell them all and help more people this Christmas.”

Owner of Our Wee Makers, Carol Marshall, added: “This is such a fantastic cause, and we are delighted to be able to help Stephen and Olivia sell their wonderful Christmas cards this year.

"Stephen is a superb artist, and it looks like Olivia is following in her dad’s footsteps.”

The cards, which come in a pack of ten and include both designs, are priced at £12.50.

From each pack sold, £10 goes directly to the food bank and the remainder is solely for postage and packaging.

The cards are available to buy from Stephen directly and via www.ourweemakers.co.uk, a local business set up in April to showcase the work of artists and makers from across the North.

You can also see more from 'Stephen McCurdy Art' on Facebook.