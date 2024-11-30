Andersonstown has highest homeless rate in West Belfast

FIGURES: Falls has the lowest homeles rate in the west of the city

A THIRD of people with homelessness status in West Belfast are living in Andersonstown, new figures reveal.

The figures for people who are classed as a Full Duty Applicant (FDA) were released by the Department for Communities. A FDA is a person who the Housing Executive in Northern Ireland owes a housing duty to because they are homeless or threatened with homelessness. The Housing Executive must ensure that an FDA has access to accommodation.

As of March 2024, there are 1,099 with FDA status in Andersonstown, the most in any area of West Belfast. There are also 1,247 people in housing stress (30 points or more), according to the stats.

FDA figures for other areas are Twinbrook/Poleglass (545), Lower Falls/Grosvenor (186), Beechmount (165), Upper Dunmurry Lane (130), Lower Springfield Road (111) and Falls Court/Clonard Crescent (100).

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: "The fact that there are 3,234 homeless households in West Belfast and 1,103 in Andersonstown alone should be a source of shame for the Executive.

"Rates of homelessness in West Belfast are spiralling and increasing numbers of children are growing up homeless, while vacant domestic properties lie empty.

"West Belfast is one of the most deprived areas in the North yet social homes aren't being built where they're needed.

"The area around the Mackie's site, where up to 900 homes could be built, has the lowest level of housing provision relative to deprivation in the whole of the North.

"Executive parties have repeatedly failed to tackle the housing crisis. This is why I'm developing a People's Housing Bill, which aims to keep people in their homes by introducing rent controls, banning no-fault evictions and making tenancies longer and more secure.

"The legislation also aims to take vacant domestic properties into public ownership, for use as social homes."