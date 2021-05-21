FEATURE: A ‘Home from Home’ – Cancer Lifeline opens brand new extended building

FOR over 18 years, Cancer Lifeline have been supporting people affected by cancer and their family members in the greater North Belfast area.



On Friday (May 14), the charity, based in Alliance Avenue in Ardoyne marked a new chapter in their history with the opening of a brand new extension to their original building thanks to funding provided from the Belfast Investment Fund via Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities.

