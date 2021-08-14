Féile 2021: Dan McCabe delivers the goods in stunning Belfast debut

Dan McCabe, pictured on stage at the Devenish with Kyle Farrell, made his Féile an Phobail debut on Friday night performing a host of traditional Irish classics

GONE in 60 seconds. You had to be quick if you wanted tickets for Dan McCabe’s first ever concert – they sold out in under a minute when they went on sale back in June.

After Friday night’s scintillating performance at The Devenish as part of Féile an Phobail it is easy to see why.

The Naas native entertained hundreds of fans with an array of classic Irish ballads and a couple of modern songs for good measure.

Having started out playing gigs in local pubs, McCabe has become something of a social media sensation over the last year with video clips of his home recordings receiving millions of hits online.

His popularity reached new heights last summer when, while working as a healthcare worker himself, he featured on RTÉ’s the Sunday Game, performing a Song For Ireland as a tribute to those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

On New Year’s Eve, he performed The Parting Glass at Áras an Uachtaráin for President Michael D Higgins.

Even as patrons made their way to their seats for Friday night’s performance, McCabe was selling out more venues.

He’ll play five sold-out shows in Newry’s Canal Court in October while there are limited tickets still available for his show in the Armagh City Hotel.

After his impressive debut performance, McCabe remains hopeful that he’ll be back in Belfast soon.

“It is hard to describe the emotions after it – this has been a long time coming for me,” said McCabe.

“It is genuinely a dream come true for me. Since I was a kid, I wanted to be a professional musician. To be playing my debut, sold-out show in West Belfast is a dream come true.

“I am just relishing the moments. I know the organisers (Féile an Phobail) were looking at getting a few more shows up here, but it just wasn’t possible for us to come back, but I will be back up in Belfast again soon, no doubt.”

The evening got underway with a lively performance from Brendan ‘Nipper’ Quinn alongside Alan Doherty and Robbie Walsh.

The trio set the tone for a great night with a fine set which included a brilliant rendition of Tracy Chapman’s hit Fast Car and a mesmerising bodhrán solo from Walsh.

With the crowd in good spirits, Dan McCabe took to the stage alongside Kyle Farrell and they wasted no time in blasting out several well-known favourites.

Raglan Road and The Galway Shawl gave a hint of what was to follow, but McCabe’s performances of Grace, The Fields of Athenry and Black Velvet Band were certainly well-received by the audience.

Her eyes they shone like diamonds!



Dan McCabe live at Féile.



A special performance. pic.twitter.com/vAT4PmCzQO — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 13, 2021

Not to be outdone by local comedian Paddy Raff, McCabe also performed his version of the Wheatus hit Teenage Dirtbag.

He closed his set with a haunting rendition of the traditional Irish folk song Spancil Hill.

It has been covered by artists ranging from Christy Moore and The Dubliners to Andrea Corr, but McCabe not only does the song justice, he makes it his own.

Thankfully, he agrees to the crowd’s request for “one more tune” and ends the night in fitting fashion with a stunning performance of The Parting Glass.

While Friday night may have been Dan McCabe’s first concert in Belfast, it surely won’t be too long before the Kildare man is back playing sold-out shows in the city.







