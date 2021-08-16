FÉILE 2021: Record numbers at Féile events over ten glorious days

AS Féile 2021 draws to a close, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble has reflected on the success of this year’s festival which saw record numbers attending events over ten days of festivities in the West of the city.



Kevin said: “This year’s Féile an Phobail was the biggest outdoor Féile ever held.



“It felt special and it was a celebration of community resilience, after everything we have been through over the past eighteen months.



“Féile was the first large outdoor festival to take place after the easing of restrictions by the Executive and we made the decision to voluntarily introduce Covid entry requirements for all those attending our outdoor Falls Park events.

Take a bow @FeileBelfast



Brought to another level this year. A big thank you to @Kevgamblefeile @HarryBeag and the entire Féile team for working tirelessly to put on a great festival. #westisbest pic.twitter.com/EPsWDeTyx5 — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) August 16, 2021

“We also held four vaccination clinics at our Falls Park concert venue in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, which were successful in getting more people, and in particular younger people vaccinated.



“Three 10,000 person concerts were held, along with a sold out 8,000 person Féile Fight Night featuring Michael Conlan, and the biggest ever outdoor MMA event to be held in Ireland.



“This year was a record year with record attendances across all of our events.



“Our three large outdoor concerts sold out. Our three comedy nights sold out. Our in-person literary events sold out. Our Féile Fight Night sold out. All in record time.”

Féile 2021 was the best ever.



We deserved to enjoy ourselves & that’s what we did.



Our Féile staff & volunteers deserve so much praise, but the biggest praise goes to you, the community.



You made Féile 2021 special.



So take a bow West Belfast, the greatest community on earth! pic.twitter.com/0Fo29urNOA — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 16, 2021

Kevin added that the demand for tickets was unsurpassed in the history of Féile an Phobail.



“People wanted to get out and enjoy themselves and they deserved it after the past eighteen months, and we ensured they could do that in an environment with strict Covid entry requirements.



“Over 250 events took place, including online debates and discussions, art exhibitions, a host of literary, sporting and theatre events, a massive carnival parade with thousands in attendance, a series of family events, three 10,000 capacity concerts, the biggest ever outdoor MMA event held in Ireland, and a world class major boxing event headlined by Irish boxing hero Michael Conlan and screened live to millions of people across the world via ESPN+.”



Reflecting on the positive impact of the Féile, he paid tribute to all those who made it possible including Féile staff and volunteers, community organisations, political representatives, Belfast City Council and the support of the local community. Adding that West Belfast was bonfire-free on 8 August for probably the first time in almost 50 years.



“Our Diversionary Féile Music Night provided a positive alternative for young people and these young people deserve the highest praise for how they conducted themselves. They were a credit to the community and I commend them for playing their part in achieving a bonfire-free night on 8th August.

@FeileBelfast go raibh maith agaibh for a wonderful féile with so much on offer. Brilliant to see Belfast singing & dancing 🎶💃🕺🎶 take a well earned break 😎❤️👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/s8mGzAKDJq — West Belfast Community Safety (@WestSafety) August 16, 2021

“In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.



“The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on 8th August is significant.”



Kevin Gamble highlighted the social and economic benefits associated with the festival and the visitor footfall that it brings.



“Over the last 33 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases with each year that passes.



“I want to thank the local community and those visiting the festival this year, our funders and sponsors, our venue partners and media partners, and in particular all those who attended Féile events and who make Féile the massive success that it is. Thank you to you all!



“As the dust settles on 2021, we are already planning for August Féile 2022! Watch this space!”

