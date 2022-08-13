FÉILE 2022: Final night of My Name is Rachel Corrie

THE critically acclaimed play 'My Name is Rachel Corrie' returns to Féile an Phobail this week following its premier at the festival in 2016.

Based on the diaries fo Rachel Corrie – who joined other foreign nationals working for the International Solidarity Movement in Gaza – the play will detail her life which was previously edited for the stage by the late Alan Rickman and Katherine Viner.

Directed by Máire Mhic Dhomhnaill and performed by Rosie McNally, the play will look at Rachel Corrie's life and how, as a young American activist she was run over by a Bulldozer in Rafah, Gaza,as she tried to prevent the IDF from demolishing a Palestinian doctor's family home on March 16 2003.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News ahead of the performance, Máire said that she hadn't been aware of her story until local activist Fra Hughes introduced her to it.

"Fra asked if I had read the script and when I read through it, it was a very powerful monologue. When I gave the script to Rosie and we looked into the story and the song that Paul McAdam had written, I could see that it would be very powerful.

"Now when I read the script, it still makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up," she said.

The play will be performed in The West Club on Friday and Saturday night with doors opening at 7:30pm. All proceeds raised will go to Palestine Aid with tickets available from Eventbrite.