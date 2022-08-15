FÉILE 2022: ‘My Name is Rachel Corrie’ is an emotive, moving performance

FÉILE 2022: Rosie McNally plays Rachel Corrie in 'My name is Rachel' at the West bar.

Rosie McNally gives a memorable performance as human rights activist Rachel Corrie, in a play depicting Corrie’s own life and untimely death in Palestine where she was killed by Israel Defence Forces.

The one-woman play directed by Máire Mhic Dhomhnaill was brought to life in the West Bar to a crowded audience on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The play, which is based on the diaries and emails communicated between Rachel Corrie and her parents, was an incredibly engaging, eye-opening and moving experience.

The deeply personal play is split into two parts. Local activist Fra Hughes initially introduced Mhic Dhomhnaill to the script, and they first premiered the play at the Féile in 2016.

Act one shares Rachel’s story prior to going to Palestine. It focuses on Rachel’s family life, her activism at Evergreen State University, and her decision to journey to Palestine.

McNally owns the stage as she portrays the American activist full of ambition and drive with ‘‘a fire in my belly.’’ Corrie reminds audiences to be critical of government policy, particularly that which we are funding.

Corrie’s words are extremely descriptive, every detail vivid and imaginable.

The first act finishes with Corrie recognising that ‘‘she can’t save the world single-handedly’’ as she finishes packing her bag and begins her voyage to Palestine.

The second act showcases the 23-year old woman in the thick of the conflict and starkly contrasts her life prior in Olympia, Washington.

Weeks into her time in Palestine she is witness to immense suffering but has ‘‘very little words to describe it.’’ Wells destroyed, homes bulldozed and a constant threat of violence.

McNally brings Corrie’s harrowing truths to life as she details the harsh reality for those living in Palestine at the time. Although little seems to have changed between 2003 and today.

She helps to carry the body of a Palestinian man, sees Israeli tanks shooting at Palestinian kids, witnesses the determination of a people who are treated as less than human.

Thank u Rosie McNally and Maire McDonnell who donate £1480.15 and €25 to Palestine Aid Belfast .The proceeds from their production of the play My Name is Rachel .thanks u to every who attended the play and the West Club Belfast for offering a venue.https://t.co/gLhxfYnURA pic.twitter.com/JDXwvIBzAs — Fra Hughes. (@electfrahughes) August 14, 2022

As the play progresses there is a climax building, Corrie’s parents stress their concerns for their daughter's safety but also of their pride for their daughters bravery and determination in the face of grave danger.

Corrie recognises her white, international privilege particularly at a time post 9/11 when there is significant hostility arising. Her fear for others is heightened as her words describe greenhouse and vegetable farms that have been destroyed, a lack of economic growth and checkspoints which make the journey to work impassable for Palestinians as Israel continues to take more of their land.

As the play draws to a close, Corrie’s words ring deep, ‘‘coming here was one of the better things I ever done.’’

Rachel was killed by a bullzozer in Rafah as she tried to prevent the IDF from destroying the family home of a Palestinian doctor on the 16th March, 2003.

As the final moments share pictures of Rachel, there was only silence to be heard in the room.

An emotional crowd erupted into applause for the incredibly poignant performance by this exceptionally talented actress. A song written about Rachel was then played by Pól Mac Adam.

The Tricolour hung side by side with the Palestinian flag in the West; a reminder of our common struggles and the strength of unity and international solidarity, then and now.

All proceeds from the event went to the local charity Palestine Aid. Just over £1,600 was raised.