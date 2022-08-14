FÉILE 2022: Wolfe Tones head busy Sunday Féile bill

The final weekend of Féile an Phobail has drawn to a close - but not without a bang!

The Wolfe Tones and guests will be live from 3pm at the Falls Park for their sold out concert. Expect the Wolfe Tones to take the stage after nightfall with barnstorming close to Féile 2022.

Here is a few of our highlights:

FÉILE AN PHOBAIL POC FADA

DIVIS MOUNTAIN REGISTRATION 9.30AM, DIVIS MOUNTAIN COFFEE SHOP 10am

The infamous Féile an Phobail Poc Fada will make a return to the wonderful setting of the Divis and Black Mountain. The Poc Fada is a very proud tradition for the GAA where Hurlers and Camogs have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and determination as they battle against the elements and the mountainous conditions to keep their balance and co-ordination as they strike a sliothar over a lengthy course in the fewest strikes possible. A special invite will be sent to all Belfast clubs to nominate a player for each section. In partnership with Rossa GAC, Gaelfast and supported and hosted by the National Trust. Part of Féile’s Youth Arts and Community Engagement Programme.

Contact Margret Flynn: 07960755645 or margaret.60@live.com Supported by Bourke Sports.

AMAZING!



10,000 people in the Falls Park in Belfast at the Féile tonight singing along to the classic Irish ballad Grace.



An incredible Féile an Phobail Wolfe Tones concert! pic.twitter.com/I6nVw4xKSr — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 15, 2021

ANCIENT ORDER OF HIBERNIANS PARADE

ASSEMBLE 2PM: THE HIBS CLUB, CLONARD STREET

The Ancient Order of Hibernians Clonard Division 58 will be parading this year on the Falls Road and surrounding area with bands from Ireland and Scotland to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Clonard-Hibs-AOHDivision-58-1668559619866862 or email aoh58@email.com

FÉILE AT THE LYRIC

ST MUNGOS THE LADIES LYRIC THEATRE, RIDGEWAY STREET

When Dearbhla McDermott asks St Mungos if she can set up a ladies team, the chairman can’t really say no. She’s his goddaughter after all. So long as it doesn’t affect the men’s team.

Tickets: https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/stmungos-the-ladies

FÉILE TRAD TRAIL 4pm – 7:30pm

2pm – 4pm | The Dairy Farm, Stewartstown Road

Musicians | Scott Family, Ben Toner & Guest

4pm – 6pm | The Phoenix Bar, Antrim Road

Musicians | Sinéad Quinn, Michael Gaffney & Paddy McGrandles

5:30pm – 7:30pm | Kelly’s Cellars, Berry Street

Musicians | Ruadhraí Ó Kane, Aiden Walsh & Gerard Thompson

St Mungos The Ladies has started at The Lyric Theatre and Féile TV paid them a visit to talk about the play! pic.twitter.com/rrKypFlymT — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 10, 2022

THE VAN MORRISON SONGBOOK

CULTÚRLANN MCADAM Ó FIACH, FALLS ROAD

Four unique song-writing talents unite to offer their take on one of Belfast’s most iconic musicians. Performing inspired versions of Van Morrison classics in this one-off event (in association with EastSide Arts Festival) are Matt McGinn, Anthony Toner, Ken Haddock and Grainne Holland (who will deliver her versions in Irish). This promises to be a memorable night: expect some great renditions, some fine guitar playing, inspired harmonies and plenty of banter back and forth across the stage.

Tickets £12 via www.eastsidearts.net

The Wolfe Tones

Live at Falls Park 3pm

With Special Guests.