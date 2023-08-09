FÉILE 23: Communist Party of Ireland to host discussion on Irish Neutrality

THE Communist Party of Ireland is to hold a discussion on Irish Neutrality: A Critical Component of National Unity and Independence.

It will be held at St Mary's University College on Friday (August 11) at 5pm.

Polls continue to reflect that the vast majority of Irish people cherish the principles of ‘neutrality’, peace-making and non-interference in imperialistic wars and conflicts around the globe. The Irish political establishment won a seat on the UN Security Council by trading on Ireland’s history as a victim of British colonial rule and on its military neutrality. In order to maintain an independent position in global affairs, any state requires sovereignty over its international policy.

Far from asserting Irish neutrality, however, the Irish political establishment has lined up four-square behind ongoing NATO/EU war efforts and finds itself out of step with the majority of UN members which do not back NATO sanctions.

The Communist Party of Ireland has brought together a diverse panel of speakers to assert that its time that Irish peace forces stopped allowing themselves to be bullied, intimidated, and blackmailed by the pro-war, pro-NATO lobby so strongly entrenched in the Irish establishment and in the Irish media. These forces have used the plight of people fleeing war in Ukraine as a political tool to garner support for their pro-NATO stance. They care very little for the other victims across the world fleeing violence and conflict, often initiated or backed by western imperialism. It is time that the Irish government used its voice in the UN and in the EU to call for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace negotiations.

Jimmy Corcoran is General Secretary of the Communist Party of Ireland which opposes NATO and EU warmongering and sanctions. Vijay Prashad is an American-based Indian historian, author, journalist, political commentator, and Marxist intellectual. Irish Independent and former Green Party politician, Patricia McKenna has been involved in many peace and anti-war campaigns as an MEP and politician. Fearghal MacBhloscaidh is a historian, lecturer, activist and author of a number of important books on Irish history.