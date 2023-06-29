Bumper Féile programme launched for ten craic-ing days in August

READ ALL ABOUT IT: Derry Girl's Tara-Lynne O’Neill, Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Senator Frances Black at the Launch of Féile 35

FÉILE 35 was launched at St Mary's University College today on the Falls Road with a bumper programme of events set to take place in the city next month.

The biggest community arts festival in the country is celebrating 35 years, featuring over 350 events at over 50 venues across Belfast.

The monumental milestone will be celebrated with major sporting events, world renowned musicians, exhibitions, debates and discussions, carnival parade and much more.

Speakers at the official launch of this year’s festival programme included actress Tara Lynne O’Neill and renowned singer and senator Frances Black, along with Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, and Arts Council Chief Executive Roisin McDonough.

Dannan Flynn is looking forward to this year's Féile festivities

There will be five open-air concerts at the Falls Park as well as a massive outdoor Féile Fight Night headlined by Pádraig McCrory and featuring Seán McComb on Friday 4 August.

The popular Dance Night is back on Tuesday 8 August and the much-anticipated return of the Wolfe Tones to the Féile stage will bring the curtain down on Sunday 13 August.

Former leader of the Labour Party in Britain Jeremy Corbyn will lead a discussion on the political choices facing Ireland at St Mary’s University College on Thursday 3 August.

Belfast Mayor @CllrRyanMurphy speaking at Féile 35 launch.



“For 35 years now, nothing has represented that cultural vitality & vibrancy better than Feile an Phobail. An open & inclusive festival which celebrates the vast richness & diversity of Belfast’s culture & communities.” pic.twitter.com/ic0ipwJBY0 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 29, 2023

Brassneck Theatre Company are back with their new show of 2023 ‘My Corona’, written by Pearse Elliott and starring Caroline Curran, which will be premiered on Saturday 5 August at Ulster University Belfast.

International Day returns with newcomer and ethnic minority communities delivering an exciting cultural experience with food, music, dance and art from all across the world on Wednesday 9 August at Conway Mill.

We are grateful to @FeileBelfast for choosing us as charity partner for Féile 35. This will give us a fantastic opportunity to engage with 10’s of thousands of teenagers and young adults and encourage them to join the bone marrow donor register and to donate blood @GiveBloodNI pic.twitter.com/jz1kPOHsez — Eimear’s Wish Creating Hope (@Eimears_Wish) June 29, 2023

From concerts, sport, drama and exhibitions to debates, lectures, parades and parties in the park, Féile 35 has something for everyone to enjoy.

Féile 35 will be taking place from 3-13 August and the full Féile events programme is available here.