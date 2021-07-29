Féile an Phobail introduce Covid-19 entry requirements for Falls Park events

NEW ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: The Wolfe Tones return to Falls Park on August 15

WEST Belfast Community Festival Féile An Phobail have announced it is introducing Covid-19 entry requirements for five outdoor events which will be held at the Falls Park this August.

To gain access to the Falls Park events, all ticket holders will need to present their Covid-19 status to gain entry.

One of the following must be provided:

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event you are attending.

Proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test within 180 days of the event you are attending (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).

Proof of double vaccination – (with the second dose at least 14 days prior to the event you are attending)

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “Féile an Phobail is introducing a requirement to demonstrate Covid status for all ticket holders attending our Falls Park events at our August Féile.

“It is important that we ensure a Covid safe environment for these events, and protect event-goers, staff, performers, and the community.

“We have met with senior officials from the Department of Health and Department for Communities, as well as being in regular contact with Belfast City Council and the PSNI.

“Rapid lateral flow tests to identify asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 are being used as an additional mitigation for these events. Rapid lateral flow tests can be ordered and delivered directly to your home. You can also collect tests at designated times at a range of locations across the North of Ireland in advance of these events. Tests should be performed at home, in advance of attendance, and the confirmation text or email shown alongside your entry ticket.

🚶This Week's Belfast Trust POP-UP Vaccination Clinics.🚶



💉First doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to all NI residents.

-No appointment needed!!



Bring your ID & #GrabAJab!! pic.twitter.com/6yd9UUdtbA — Belfast Trust (@BelfastTrust) July 29, 2021

“A pop-up vaccination unit will be in place at the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion on Tuesday 3rd August from 9am-3pm to offer vaccinations to the public. This is a partnership between Féile an Phobail and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

“Féile an Phobail is introducing a ‘Vaccines for Tickets’ initiative whereby a person receiving a first vaccine at the pop-up vaccination unit will be given a free ticket for our diversionary Féile Music Night on Sunday 8th August.

“We will be giving away a total of 500 free tickets for our diversionary Féile Music Night to the first 500 people who come to the Féile Vaccination Unit to receive their first vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine. This applies to over-18s and proof of ID is required.

“Additional dates and times for the Falls Park vaccination unit will be announced shortly.

“Maximum vaccine uptake is crucial in overcoming the Covid pandemic and protecting every person in the community.

“Féile an Phobail will continue to do everything we can to ensure Covid safe environments at our events.”

Covid-19 Certified Status will be needed to enter the following Féile an Phobail Falls Park events:

Friday 6th August - Féile Fight Night

Sunday 8th August - Diversionary Féile Music Night

Thursday 12th August - Cage Conflict IV MMA Fight Night

Saturday 14th August - Back to the 80s

Sunday 15th August - The Wolfe Tones

Additional Information

Ticket holders from the north of Ireland:

If you are resident in the north of Ireland, you can demonstrate your Covid-19 status by doing one of the following:

1. Demonstrate proof of full vaccination by showing your Covid-19 Vaccination Card that was issued to you when you received your vaccinations, at the entry gate. You must also show valid Photographic ID matching the name on your vaccination card.

In the event you had cause to use the COVIDCert NI Passport App to obtain proof of full vaccination for travel purposes, this proof is also acceptable to use for entry.

Other government issued proofs of full vaccination are also acceptable, provided you also produce valid Photo ID.

Your proof of vaccination must reflect that you have had both doses of an NHS Covid-19 vaccine, and that your second dose was administered at least 14 days prior to the event you are attending.

2. If you cannot demonstrate that you have received both doses of an NHS Covid-19 vaccination, you will need to take a NHS Lateral Flow test no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event you are attending. You report your result online here and present your NHS email or text notification of your result at the entry gates.

3. Alternatively, you can also gain entry by demonstrating proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test within 180 days of the event you are attending (including 10 days self-isolation following the result). You must present this proof at the entry gates to gain admittance.

Ticket holders from the South of Ireland:

If you live in the south of Ireland, you can demonstrate your Covid-19 status using the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) here.