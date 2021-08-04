Féile na hAbhann plans to makes a splash on post-lockdown return this Sunday

COLOURFUL: The hugely popular Féile na hAbhann is back along the Lagan

AFTER a hugely popular inaugural year in 2019, Féile na hAbhann is back and is set to be another exciting and colourful festival along the river Lagan.

The 'Festival of the River' sees community groups from the Market, Lower Ormeau and Short Strand come together for a fabulous week of community and family fun events.

Féile na hAbhann is supported by Belfast City Council and Féile an Phobail and runs until August 16.

The festival's main event takes place this Sunday (August 8) from 12-4pm along the Lagan River and Walkway section between the Albert Bridge and Ormeau Bridge.

With zones along the animated route from circus, nature, water activities and live music there is free family fun for everyone.

Natasha Brennan, one of the organisers of Féile na hAbhann said: "Following the success of the inaugural Féile na hAbhann/Festival of the River which attracted over 10,000 people in 2019 we aim to again animate the Lagan Walkway and River in a day of festivities designed for maximum family enjoyment with a promise of something for everyone.

"Sunday is our big day. We want to do something positive on August 8.

"We also have a full two weeks of community activities which is underway now from song to history, sport, play activities and much more.

"Everyone is welcome and I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the festival."

For more information on events contact Natasha Brennan on 02890312377 or check out Féile na hAbhann/Festival of the River on Facebook.