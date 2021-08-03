Féile Vaccines for Tickets at Falls Park today

GET VAXED: Vaccines will be available from 9am to 3pm from the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion

THE Belfast Health and Social Care Trust is operating a Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic in partnership with Féile an Phobail.

A 'Vaccines for Tickets’ initiative will be in operation, whereby a person receiving a first vaccine at the pop-up vaccination unit will be given a free ticket for the diversionary Féile Music Night this Sunday, 8th August.

FÉILE POP-UP VACCINATION UNIT



📆Tuesday 3 August



⏰ 9am-3pm



📍Falls Park Bowling Pavilion, Belfast



▪️First 500 to receive their 1st Pfizer vaccine will receive a ticket for our Diversionary Féile Music Night on Sunday 8th August



❗️Over 18s. Photo ID Essential pic.twitter.com/ni5J60rSUb — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 1, 2021

A total of 500 free tickets for our diversionary Féile Music Night will be given to the first 500 people who come to the Pop-Up Vaccination Unit to receive their first vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine. This applies to over-18s and proof of ID is required.

You still have time as vaccines will be distributed until 3pm today, Tuesday, 3 August at Falls Park Bowling Pavilion.