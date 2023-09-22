Fibromyalgia: Conference aims to shed light on rare and chronic condition

VITAL advice and information will be available this weekend on a rare and chronic pain condition.

The Fibromyalgia Support NI Medical Conference is being held at New Life Church in Northumberland Street this Saturday from 11am to 3.30pm.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain condition that causes pain and tenderness in the body through heightened sensitivity – as well as pain, other symptoms include brain fog, ocognitive problems, anxiety, 'restless leg syndrome' and bowel/ bladder problems.

These symptoms are often diagnosed separately but fibromyalgia is rarely identified early.

Causes are varied and still uncertain, but are believed to include abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain, PTSD, trauma, while some experts believe it can be hereditary.

The conference will hear from key speakers, including Dr Kim Lawson (Senior Lecturer in Pharmacology), Dr Niranjan Chogle (Consultant in Pain Medicine and Anaesthesia), Francis McMonigle (Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist) and Margaret Peacock (Chair of Fibromyalgia Support Northern Ireland ).

Ursula Lynch, who suffers from the condition, said: "About eight years ago I had a routine day procedure and was feeling fine, after but I took a bad turn 48 hours after.

"After speaking to my GP she said she believed it was nothing to do with procedure and that I'd taken a bad 'fibro flare'– of course there was nothing she could do but tell me to rest and increase medication.

"As a young working mother this didn't sit well with me, I was frustrated, weak, in extreme pain and frightened. It felt my brain was working but my body was not.

"I tried to do more research but there was so much conflicting information and an abundance of claims of cures until I came across a support group in Lisburn which I attended.

"I also got in touch with Margaret Peacock from the charity and she was a breath of fresh air.

"She seemed to know exactly what I was going through, she spoke of how the flare may have been caused as a reaction to the anaesthetic.

"She assured me that although there was no cure that in time I'd adapt, cope with life and hopefully with the right supports I could get back to some kind of normal.

"I attended meetings, counselling, took part in research trails, all of which have been invaluable in helping me adapt. I had a fantastic GP who was up to date on the condition herself and helped me as an individual patient rather than a statistic.

"I know there is no miracle cure yet but I hold hope that until there's proper funding into research that I can manage with my support network and understand my real challenge is accepting I cannot do things I did so easily, accepting it's okay to say no, to say I need my time."

Tickets for the Fibromyalgia Support NI Medical Conference are £15 and a light lunch is included. To purchase your ticket, contact Debbie Davis on 0756 381 6076.