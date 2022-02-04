Hargey calls for action on 'Ireland's ugliest bridge' at Finaghy

EYESORE: Residents have been calling for Finaghy railway bridge to be redesigned for over a decade

SOUTH Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey has called on the Department for Infrastructure to initiate the redesign of Finaghy railway bridge immediately.

The bridge, which has been dubbed 'Ireland's ugliest', has been subject to debate within the area for over a decade with residents calling for it to be redesigned.



Speaking to the South Belfast News, Ms Hargey said: “Sinn Féin have called on the Department for Infrastructure to redesign Finaghy Bridge and we will continue to do so on behalf of local residents and the general public. The Department for Infrastructure should connect with the local communities to involve them in the design process.

"The redesign of the bridge should not only change the appearance of the bridge but lift the surrounding streetscape and local environment.

"Sinn Féin will work to ensure the future design process does involves active consultation with the community and businesses."

Balmoral Councillor Geraldine McAteer said that Christmas and the New Year brought a high level of graffiti to Finaghy Bridge and that her party have been inundated with constituents complaints about the appearance of the bridge.

"Since becoming a councillor I have had the bridge repainted three times and this last time it has simply provided a fresh canvass for graffiti artists. It's exasperating," she said.

"I raised £15k for a feasibility study to transform Finaghy bridge and this study was approved by the Department for Infrastructure last July. Covid notwithstanding, the pace of progress has been glacial. I have written to Minister Mallon at DfI, asking if DfI will commission a detailed design for the bridge which will transform its appearance and commit the money to implement the works.

"I’ve also asked the Minister for a meeting with local residents, businesses and elected representatives, so that she understands how badly people want and deserve change and can give a commitment to transforming the bridge."

Cllr McAteer said that the Minister has told her that the Department will look at a redesign in the next financial year, provided funding is available.

"I’ve replied that the redesign should be undertaken immediately and should include the views of local communities and businesses. I have asked yet again if the Minister will make the resources available," she continued.

"We all know how bad this bridge looks and it brings down the look of a beautiful area of Belfast, where both residents and businesses take a pride in where they live and work. The sum of money to transform the bridge is not colossal and it's past time that action was taken."

A Department for infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department is very aware that this is a significant project for the local community who have a vested interest in its completion and therefore is currently working with Belfast City Council to develop proposals to improve the appearance of the Finaghy railway bridge.

"A detailed design for the recladding of the parapets is planned with this design work scheduled to be taken forward in the 2022/23 financial year.

"When the detailed design and costings are available the Department will be contacting Belfast City Council to arrange meetings and engagement with residents, businesses and locally elected representatives in order to discuss the next steps and design options for the bridge.”