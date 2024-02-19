Hopes high for action on 'ugly' Finaghy bridge

GRAFFITI: Finaghy railway bridge has been a constant eyesore since it was reinforced

SDLP representatives in South Belfast are calling on the new Minister for Infrastructure to address the long-term problem of graffiti on Finaghy railway bridge.

Previously dubbed Ireland's ugliest bridge, graffiti has constantly appeared on the bridge over the railway line despite a number of re-paints, much to the anger of local residents.

Since its redesign in 2008, local residents have been critical of the Finaghy railway bridge for its fortified design, which has continuously been daubed with graffiti.

Despite repeated consultation and modelling a resolution has not been found.

Now SDLP South Belfast MLA Matthew O'Toole has submitted a question to new Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd to ask what action he has planned to address the problem of graffiti.

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna has called for swift action.

"The unsightly Finaghy Railway Bridge remains a source of real frustration for so many local residents," she said.

"Not only does it look like a rampart and completely out of context, it is also a magnet for graffiti, requiring constant repainting.

"We worked hard during the last period of functional government to get to a point where the Department for Infrastructure would acknowledge the problem and outline possible solutions within the current safety parameters.

"We have taken part in all consultations but don’t believe that a mural, championed by some parties, was the solution that would most suit residents and will continue to advocate for a long-term fix.”

SDLP Balmoral Councillor Dónal Lyons added: "I attended a recent consultation on the painting of a mural on the bridge and residents questioned why we were having yet another meeting on this issue.

"The options have been explored and modelled and it comes down now to whether the department is willing to act."