WITH just weeks to go before the closure of a scheme making payments to those injured during the Troubles, an Assembly Committee has issued a final appeal, urging those eligible to apply.

The Committee for the Executive Office is calling on anyone with permanent physical or psychological injuries related to the Troubles to check if they qualify for payment from The Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme (TPDPS) which closes for applications on 30 August 2026.

Paula Bradshaw MLA, Chair of the Executive Office Committee said: “This scheme, which was set up in 2021, aims to acknowledge the serious harm caused to those living with permanent disabilities caused by a Troubles-related incident.

“If you think you or someone close to you might be eligible, we would strongly encourage you to find out more and apply as soon as possible before the closing date. This represents the final opportunity for many individuals to receive both recognition and financial support.

“This scheme, which was established in 2021, seeks to recognise the serious and lasting harm experienced by those living with permanent disabilities as a result of Troubles-related incidents.

“The Victims’ Payments Board is an independent body which manages the scheme and you can make an application using the online portal on its website or by downloading an application form. You can also request a hard copy of the application form. Paper applications will be accepted up to 5:00pm on Tuesday 1 September 2026.

“The payments are intended to recognise the permanent physical or psychological injuries that were caused by Troubles-related incidents in the UK or Europe between 1 January 1966 and 12 April 2010. The financial support on offer can range from £2,000 to £10,000 per year and is determined by the level of permanent disablement.

“Living with a permanent disablement can have a huge impact on family and loved ones as they often take on round-the-clock caring roles. The scheme recognises that coping with serious injuries can take a financial toll on individuals and their families and payments can help with costs.

“There are also welfare officers in support organisations who can provide free advice on the process and help you complete the application form – so please check the Board’s website today at victimspaymentsboard.org.uk and find out if you are eligible to apply.”