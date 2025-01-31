WE'RE HIRING: Find your place in 2025 with Radius Housing

AT Radius, we put our tenants, residents, and customers at the centre of all we do.

Radius currently employ over 800 staff across Northern Ireland, within the Communities, Development, Care & Support, Assets, Corporate Services or Finance & ICT teams.

We offer a wide range of opportunities throughout the organisation, and promote a positive work culture, including flexible working to help staff manage their work life balance effectively.

Radius staff can benefit from 24/7 GP access, a health cash plan which can provide help with medical costs (including cover for family members) and employee health checks. Staff can also avail of Cycle to Work and EV Car schemes.

We are hiring for a Domestic Assistant at Fruithill Fold, Belfast for 10 hours per week.

Our Domestic Assistants are key to providing clean, tidy and safe spaces for our residents and tenants.

For more information career opportunities with Radius Housing, please visit: radiushousing.org/careers

— Everyone has a place.