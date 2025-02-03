Boxing: Cooney remains in intensive care after weekend title fight

John Cooney was discovered to have suffered a bleed to his brain on Saturday night INPHO

STRICKEN boxer John Cooney faces his biggest battle as he remains in intensive care following his defeat to Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

Cooney was stopped in the ninth round of his Celtic super-featherweight title defence against the Welshman and required immediate medical treatment in the ring.

There were concerns when the 28-year-old was visibly ill and removed from the ring on a stretcher before being rushed to hospital, where it was discovered he suffered a bleed on the brain.

On Monday, it was confirmed his condition remains serious with his family thanking those who have offered their support while asking that John remains in the thoughts and prayers of wellwishers as he begins the toughest fight of his life.

"Following John Cooney’s epic title fight at the Ulster Hall on Saturday evening, John was assessed by the onsite medical team of the British Boxing Board of Control and swiftly taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) for further treatment," promoter Mark Dunlop confirmed in a statement on Monday.

"On arrival at the RVH, it was discovered that John had an intracranial haemorrhage (brain bleed) and underwent immediate surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain.

"John is currently in the intensive care unit and in the hospital's capable hands of the ICU team.

"John’s fiancee Emmaleen and his parents Hughie and Tina would like to thank everyone for their private messages of support and would ask that they keep John in their thoughts and prayers at this time as he faces his toughest battle."