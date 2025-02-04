Accusations of sectarianism during school funding row at Stormont

THERE were accusations of sectarianism in the Stormont chamber as MLAs grilled the DUP Education Minister over the funding of over £700,000 for a sports pitch for a school that didn't formally apply for funding.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed that the grant was awarded to Lisneal College in Derry following a private meeting with DUP ministers.

Speaking in the chamber on Monday Education Minister Paul Givan outlined plans to provide dedicated support for controlled schools which he said “marks an important step on the education reform journey”.

West Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker then quizzed the Minister.

"The Minister is intent on establishing a new managing authority for the controlled schools sector, contrary to the recommendations of the independent review,” he said.

“Added to the case over the weekend of £700,000 investment to a school, would the Minister accept that there may be a perception that he and his department is offering preferential treatment to one education sector over others?"

The Minister responded: "Don't judge me by one's own sectarian standards. Don't judge me by your own standards. I've been the Education Minister for all sectors, okay?

"If you are so concerned about the capital needs of the education sector, for which I have bid well in excess of half a billion pounds, speak to your Finance Minister who hasn't supported me."

The West Belfast MLA denied accusations of sectarianism and told the Minister he will face further questions during an Education Committee meeting on Wednesday.