Artists and musicians line up to support Kneecap

OVER 100 artists and musicians have signed a letter to “register opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom”.



It comes after a week of hostile criticism of Belfast rappers Kneecap. Earlier this week the band's manager, Daniel Lambert, said the trio are being targeted by a "concerted campaign" designed to silence artists who speak out about the situation in Gaza.



The statement signed by the artists reads: “This past week has seen a clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform the band Kneecap.



“In Westminster and the British media, senior political figures have been openly engaged in a campaign to remove Kneecap from the public eye, with veiled threats being made over their scheduled performances at gigs, outdoor events and music festivals, including Glastonbury.



“Chillingly, it is also clear to us that influential figures and personalities within the wider music industry are attempting to influence this campaign of intimidation.



“As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom.”

More and more every hour stand behind Kneecap 💚🤍🧡❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/armFYCfpCl — Daniel Lambert (@dlLambo) May 1, 2025

Among artists and musicians to have signed the letter are Paul Weller, Christy Moore, Primal Scream, Pulp, The Pogues, Dexys and Massive Attack.