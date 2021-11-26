Finding foodie heaven on the Antrim Road at McLaughlin’s Bar

THE Antrim Road is fast becoming a foodie heaven with a wide variety of eateries on offer to a hungry clientele.



And now that offering is set to be extended as local favourite, McLaughlin’s Bar opens their kitchen to serve food for the very first time.



While a date has yet to be set for the opening, Head Chef Ciaran Hannon said that it has been exciting designing the kitchen from scratch.



“Recently I had worked in Robinsons and before that I was at the Portside Inn for quite a while.



“McLaughlin’s have never done food before so when it comes to designing the menu, it is about finding the right balance for the local clientele. We will be starting with a lunch menu which we hope will serve the local school kids and workers in the area.”



Ciaran said that once they are fully operational then they will begin to offer Sunday lunch and a full-time restaurant menu in the evenings.



“Setting up the kitchen from scratch has been a new challenge but it is definitely something exciting,” he continued.



“I am looking forward to getting the place filled up and creating an atmosphere where it is somewhere people can go for food in the area as there won’t be much places like this locally.”



McLaughlin’s Bar is situated at 150 Antrim Road and is open daily.