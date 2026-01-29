NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has blasted as outrageous proposals by Reform to pardon British soldiers convicted of crimes during the conflict in the north.

Party leader Nigel Farage said a Reform government in Britain would terminate any ongoing prosecutions of British army veterans.

These proposals would also see current legal proceedings halted to prevent any future legal action.

John Finucane said that at a time when so many families are still fighting for truth, justice and rights-based legacy processes, “this is yet another outrageous suggestion from British politicians.

“Time and again, English politicians of all stripes demonstrate the contempt they hold for victims of the British state. These families, simply seeking truth and justice, have, in many cases, waited for over five decades.

“Legacy legislation must command the confidence of victims and families, be human rights compliant, and be rooted in the principles agreed at Stormont House.

"The current trajectory of Labour's Legacy Bill, focuses on the protection of state forces, while denying any prospect of attaining truth and justice for families."

The latest opinion poll shows that Reform are the most popular political party in Britain on 29 per cent.