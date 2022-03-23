Fiona Ferguson to run in Assembly for PBP

PEOPLE Before Profit have officially announced that councillor Fiona Ferguson will stand in the upcoming Assembly election in North Belfast.

The current Oldpark Councillor was elected to Belfast City Council in 2019.

Speaking after her selection, Fiona said: “There is palpable anger across North Belfast at the failure to address the health crisis and rising poverty.

"Waiting lists are increasing, people are facing financial crisis, and the Stormont Executive has failed to address these issues.

"They can’t even pay our health workers what they deserve, despite their heroic efforts during the pandemic.

"There is an alternative and we need it now more than ever. I’m standing to offer all people in North Belfast a better way which puts their needs first.”